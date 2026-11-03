The Pan-African and diaspora leadership of the Ga State issued a formal statement on Monday, November 2, 2026

The royal representatives addressed the death of 15-year-old Ghanaian boy Javits Frimpong, who died in the US on October 29, 2026

The Ga diaspora leadership called for a full investigation and urged accountability for those responsible for Javits' death

The Pan-African and diaspora leadership of the Ga State has formally extended condolences to the family of Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old Ghanaian boy who died in the United States on October 29, 2026.

Ga Diaspora Royals pays tribute to Javits Frimpong and sends a heartfelt message to his family. Image credit: Ivory Stool, Zygote Studio

Source: Facebook

In a statement dated Monday, November 2, 2026, the royal representatives addressed Javits' parents, Mr Thomas Frimpong and Madam Doris Adu Gyamfi, as well as their wider family circle, offering sympathy and solidarity in the wake of the tragedy.

The message was issued by His Royal Highness Nii Osabu Akwei Gbosane I, Nii Ayeh Darko Mpese Congo Teteete I, the First Pan-African/Diaspora King of the Ga State, alongside Noryaa Manye Naa Motsoo Oshedu Mpese I, also known as Queen Karla.

The royal pair described the loss as one that had touched "their hearts, minds and spirits, as well as those of millions of people."

Ga Diaspora leadership condemns bullying

Beyond mourning the young boy's passing, the Ga diaspora leadership used the statement to firmly condemn violence, bullying, harassment and intimidation in every form.

They emphasised that all young people deserved safe spaces in which to live, learn and grow, where their dignity and safety were protected without question.

The royal representatives also made a direct appeal for a thorough and impartial inquiry into the events surrounding Javits' death, expressing hope that the investigation would bring clarity and that any person found to bear responsibility would face full accountability before the law.

Ga Diaspora leadership's message to Javits' family

The statement also carried a broader message about the power of community during times of grief.

The Ga diaspora leadership assured the Frimpong family that they were not alone, and encouraged them to draw comfort and strength from those standing beside them, including Javits' siblings, relatives, friends and loved ones across the United States, Ghana and beyond.

The statement concluded with a renewed pledge of sympathy, love, justice and solidarity to all who are mourning Javits Frimpong.

The Facebook post of the Ga Diaspora leadership's message is below.

Adisadel College mourns Javits Frimpong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Adisadel College’s tribute to former student Javits Frimpong, who was fatally shot in the Bronx at age 15.

The teenager’s father said Javits had previously complained about being bullied at school, as mourners and the Ghanaian community call for justice.

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Source: YEN.com.gh