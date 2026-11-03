A young man from Kumasi shared a heartbreaking TikTok post addressed directly to his late brother, Javits Frimpong, on Monday, November 2, 2026

The brother recalled how the two grew up together in Kumasi and how Javits had promised to return home from America for the family

Javits Frimpong was a Ghanaian teenager who was shot and killed in the United States, leaving his family devastated across two continents

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A young Ghanaian man from Kumasi has publicly grieved the death of his brother Javits Frimpong in an emotional TikTok post that has touched thousands of people online since it was shared on Monday, November 2, 2026.

The brother of slain Ghanaian teen Javits Frimpong recounts their conversation and what he had promised him days before his tragic demise. Image credit: AFP/Stringer

Source: UGC

Writing directly to his late brother, the man recalled a childhood spent together in Kumasi and the simple promise Javits had made before leaving for America: that he would come back for the family. That promise was never kept.

"My brother left me. We grew up together in Kumasi. You promised to return from America for us, but all I heard was of your death," he wrote.

"May your soul rest in perfect peace. I will never forget you. I still love you. RIP."

Who Was Javits Frimpong?

Javits Frimpong was a Ghanaian teenager living in the United States who was shot and killed.

His father had also spoken publicly about the loss, describing himself as completely shattered and sharing details of the events that led up to the shooting.

CCTV footage later emerged that captured the final moments of the young man's life before he was killed.

The brother's post has resonated widely because it speaks to an experience shared by many Ghanaian families with loved ones abroad.

The pain of waiting for a homecoming, only to receive news of a death instead, is a particular kind of grief, and the words written from Kumasi carry the full weight of it.

Written plainly, without any attempt at flourish, the message does not need embellishment.

It is the broken promise, the unanswered return, that makes it so difficult to read.

Javits's death has left his family mourning on both sides of the Atlantic, with his brother's tribute standing as a reminder of the human cost behind every headline about a young life lost far from home.

US Embassy in Ghana issues striking statement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Embassy in Ghana publicly acknowledged the death of Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old boy of Ghanaian descent who lost his life in New York City.

On November 3, 2026, the embassy shared a message on X, addressing the tragedy and expressing grief on behalf of the diplomatic mission.

The embassy's message was directed at all those grieving the young student, drawing attention to the sorrow felt both in Ghana and across the Atlantic in the United States.

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Source: YEN.com.gh