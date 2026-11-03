Tears As Javits Frimpong’s Brother Recounts Their Conversation Days Before His Death, “You Promised”
- A young man from Kumasi shared a heartbreaking TikTok post addressed directly to his late brother, Javits Frimpong, on Monday, November 2, 2026
- The brother recalled how the two grew up together in Kumasi and how Javits had promised to return home from America for the family
- Javits Frimpong was a Ghanaian teenager who was shot and killed in the United States, leaving his family devastated across two continents
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A young Ghanaian man from Kumasi has publicly grieved the death of his brother Javits Frimpong in an emotional TikTok post that has touched thousands of people online since it was shared on Monday, November 2, 2026.
Writing directly to his late brother, the man recalled a childhood spent together in Kumasi and the simple promise Javits had made before leaving for America: that he would come back for the family. That promise was never kept.
"My brother left me. We grew up together in Kumasi. You promised to return from America for us, but all I heard was of your death," he wrote.
"May your soul rest in perfect peace. I will never forget you. I still love you. RIP."
Who Was Javits Frimpong?
Javits Frimpong was a Ghanaian teenager living in the United States who was shot and killed.
His father had also spoken publicly about the loss, describing himself as completely shattered and sharing details of the events that led up to the shooting.
CCTV footage later emerged that captured the final moments of the young man's life before he was killed.
The brother's post has resonated widely because it speaks to an experience shared by many Ghanaian families with loved ones abroad.
The pain of waiting for a homecoming, only to receive news of a death instead, is a particular kind of grief, and the words written from Kumasi carry the full weight of it.
Written plainly, without any attempt at flourish, the message does not need embellishment.
It is the broken promise, the unanswered return, that makes it so difficult to read.
Javits's death has left his family mourning on both sides of the Atlantic, with his brother's tribute standing as a reminder of the human cost behind every headline about a young life lost far from home.
US Embassy in Ghana issues striking statement
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Embassy in Ghana publicly acknowledged the death of Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old boy of Ghanaian descent who lost his life in New York City.
On November 3, 2026, the embassy shared a message on X, addressing the tragedy and expressing grief on behalf of the diplomatic mission.
The embassy's message was directed at all those grieving the young student, drawing attention to the sorrow felt both in Ghana and across the Atlantic in the United States.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh