Australia introduced a Training visa that allows foreign nationals to undergo supervised workplace training for up to two years

The visa targets individuals seeking occupational training, professional development or skills required for work in their home country

Applicants must be sponsored by an approved organisation and meet specific English language and health requirements

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Australia has opened a pathway for foreign nationals to gain hands-on workplace training without the need for a student visa, through its Training visa (subclass 407).

The visa allows eligible foreigners to participate in occupational training, professional development programmes, or skills enhancement activities for a period of up to two years.

Australia offers a 2-year Training Visa for foreigners without a student visa. Photo credit: Fairfax Media/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Unlike a student visa, which is primarily linked to academic enrolment at a registered institution, the Training visa is designed for those who require structured, work-based learning either to improve their professional competencies or to acquire skills that are relevant to their employment back home.

Who can apply for Australia's Training Visa?

To be considered for the visa, applicants must be sponsored by an approved Australian business, government agency, or a recognised organisation.

The sponsoring body takes on responsibility for ensuring the training programme meets the requirements set by the Australian government.

Applicants are also required to demonstrate a sufficient level of English proficiency and must satisfy standard health and character assessments.

The training itself must be structured and supervised, rather than informal on-the-job work experience, and applicants must show that the training is genuinely necessary for their career goals or professional development.

The visa does not permit holders to take up general employment outside the scope of their approved training arrangement, making it distinct from other work-related visas.

What the Australian Training Visa covers

The Training visa is suited to several categories of applicants, including those seeking occupational training to improve skills used in their home country.

It also includes those seeking to undertake workplace-based professional development, and those participating in a programme delivered by the Australian government or an eligible organisation.

Australia's Department of Home Affairs oversees the application process, and prospective applicants are advised to consult the official government immigration portal or seek guidance from a registered migration agent to ensure they meet all requirements before applying.

The initiative reflects Australia's broader commitment to skills exchange and international professional development, offering a flexible option for qualified individuals who wish to gain practical experience in an Australian setting without committing to a full academic programme.

Australia names ways foreigners can get PR

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Australia had outlined two primary pathways through which foreign nationals could obtain permanent residency in the country.

The pathways targeted both skilled workers and individuals with close family ties to Australian citizens or residents.

Immigration experts noted that understanding those routes was essential for foreigners planning to settle in Australia long-term.

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Source: YEN.com.gh