The UK government published official forms that British nationals living outside Britain can use to apply for a British passport

Eligible applicants can obtain a British passport by completing the correct form and submitting it through the appropriate overseas channels

The announcement clarified the specific documentation and processes available to nationals applying from outside the United Kingdom

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The United Kingdom government has published the official forms that eligible British nationals living abroad can use to apply for a British passport without returning to Britain.

British nationals who reside outside the UK are required to submit their passport applications through designated overseas channels, using forms specifically approved for external applicants.

UK publishes forms eligible persons can use to apply for British passport from abroad. Photo credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The process applies to a range of eligible persons, including British citizens overseas, and outlines a clear pathway for those seeking to obtain or renew their travel documents from a foreign country.

Who is eligible to apply from abroad

The forms are available to British nationals who meet specific eligibility criteria set by the UK government.

These include individuals who hold British nationality but are currently residing in another country.

Applicants are advised to identify the correct form relevant to their category of nationality before proceeding, as different forms apply to different classes of British nationals.

Applicants must ensure they submit the appropriate documentation alongside the completed form, which may include proof of identity, evidence of nationality, and supporting photographs that meet British passport photo standards.

How to submit British passport application

Once the correct form has been completed, eligible applicants are required to submit it through the relevant British diplomatic mission or consular office in their country of residence.

The UK government has indicated that processing times may vary depending on the applicant's location and individual circumstances.

Applicants are encouraged to review the guidance published alongside the forms to avoid delays caused by incomplete submissions or incorrect documentation.

The UK government's official guidance also provides information on the fees associated with overseas passport applications, which may differ from those charged within Britain.

British nationals living abroad who are unsure about which form applies to their situation are advised to contact their nearest British embassy, high commission, or consulate for clarification before submitting an application.

UK lists 3 conditions for passport

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK government had outlined three specific eligibility conditions applicants had to satisfy before qualifying for a 10-year British passport.

The requirements covered age, nationality status, and the type of travel document being applied for.

Applicants who did not meet all three conditions could receive a passport valid for a shorter period instead.

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Source: YEN.com.gh