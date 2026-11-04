The Embassy of Japan in Nigeria published official passport requirements, including a strict age condition for a 10-year passport

Applicants under 18 years old are limited to applying for a five-year passport with no exceptions

The embassy made both passport application forms available for download through its official website

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Japan has released official guidance on the requirements for obtaining a Japanese passport, drawing attention to a firm age threshold that determines the type of passport an applicant can receive.

Japan outlines age rules for people seeking a 10-year Japanese passport. Photo credit: Pool, Twenty47studio

Source: Getty Images

According to the guidance, applicants must be at least 18 years old to qualify for a 10-year passport. Anyone aged 17 or younger is restricted to a five-year passport, with no room for exceptions based on personal circumstances.

Japanese passport application requirements

The first item on the embassy's requirements list is a completed Japan passport application form. Two distinct versions of the form exist: one for the five-year passport and another for the 10-year passport. The embassy has made both forms available for download through its official website, allowing applicants to access the correct version based on their age.

The age condition is not a recommendation but a firm rule. Minors aged 17 and below cannot apply for the longer-validity document under any circumstances, making it essential for applicants to confirm their eligibility before beginning the application process.

How to apply from Africa

Those based in Africa, whether Japanese citizens residing in the country or dual-nationality holders, can obtain the relevant forms and review the full list of documentation requirements directly through the Embassy of Japan in Nigeria's official website.

The embassy encouraged all prospective applicants to verify their documentation thoroughly before submission. Incomplete applications risk delaying the processing of a passport, which could affect travel arrangements.

Japan has also been updating several of its entry policies in recent months, including approving new entry requirements for foreign nationals and listing specific countries whose citizens may enter using an ePassport or a machine-readable passport in place of a visa.

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Source: YEN.com.gh