A Nigerian Senate bill could make hospitals criminally liable for failing to treat emergency patients within set timeframes

The proposed law follows the death of singer Toluwanisings, who reportedly died after being turned away by four hospitals

Senator Abdulaziz Yar'Adua sponsored the bill, which targets both public and private hospitals across Nigeria

Nigeria is considering landmark legislation that would imprison hospital officials for up to six months or fine them ₦300,000 for failing to meet emergency care standards, following widespread public outrage over the death of singer Toluwanisings.

Nigeria’s Senate considers a bill making hospitals liable for delayed emergency care, with jail terms or fines proposed after singer Toluwanisings’ reported death. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The bill, sponsored by Senator Abdulaziz Yar'Adua, proposes amendments to the existing National Health Act and would impose strict timelines on how hospitals handle patients in crisis.

Under the proposed rules, emergency patients must be assessed within 15 minutes of arrival, with initial stabilisation beginning no later than 30 minutes after.

Referral procedures would also need to follow clearly defined timelines.

Toluwanisings' death sparks legislative push

The bill comes in the wake of the death of Nigerian singer Toluwanisings, who reportedly died after being denied emergency treatment at four separate hospitals.

His passing triggered intense public debate about the state of healthcare in Nigeria and what accountability, if any, hospitals face when they turn away critically ill patients.

Toluwanisings was not the only recent case to draw attention to this issue, but his death proved to be a tipping point that pushed lawmakers to act.

If passed, the legislation would make emergency care standards legally enforceable across all categories of health facilities, both government-run and privately owned.

Nigerians react to the proposed law

News of the bill drew strong reactions online, with many Nigerians welcoming the intent but questioning whether the proposed punishment was tough enough or whether politicians themselves were the right people to champion healthcare reform.

do2dtun wrote:

"Pass a bill to jail politicians who don't fulfil their obligations or provide better health care facilities. Let's start there. Awon alailojuti 😒."

harde3_top commented:

"Is better."

theolualbert said:

"I hope the bill is passed and properly implemented."

hybridchild07 argued:

"Six months is quite small. We are talking about human lives, which means there shouldn't be a fine, but rather a long time in prison."

amietorii wrote:

"Pass a bill that mandates all politicians to use the health care in Nigeria or face impeachment !! Let's start from there."

sofiaeurochic added:

"Pass a law to lock up politicians failing their duties or fix healthcare first. Awon alailojuti 😒."

VDM made the serious allegations in the Instagram post below.

Toluwanisings confirmed dead: VDM alleges serious wrongdoing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian activist VeryDarkBlackMan (VDM), whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, has lashed out at the Nigerian government following the death of gospel musician Toluwanisings, blaming a nationwide hospital strike for the singer's tragic end.

In an Instagram post published on October 16, 2026, VDM recounted what he described as a heartbreaking sequence of events.

According to his account, Toluwanisings collapsed shortly after returning home from a gospel performance.

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Source: YEN.com.gh