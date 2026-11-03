Japan expanded its Specified Skilled Worker Programme to cover 18 industries, up from the previous 12 sectors

The Japanese government introduced the changes to address a growing labour shortage across key sectors of its economy

Foreign nationals meeting the language and skills requirements can now apply to work legally in Japan under the scheme

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Japan has expanded its Specified Skilled Worker Programme to include 18 industries, opening fresh employment opportunities to foreign nationals seeking work in the country.

The Japanese government broadened the scheme from its original 12 sectors as part of efforts to tackle a persistent labour shortage driven by an ageing population and declining birth rate.

Japan opens 18 industries to foreign workers under its Specified Skilled Worker programme. Photo credit: Vithun Khamsong/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The expansion reflects Tokyo's increasing reliance on foreign labour to sustain economic activity across critical parts of its workforce.

Industries now open to foreign workers

The newly included sectors sit alongside the original fields covered under the programme, which had previously focused on areas such as agriculture, food manufacturing, construction, and shipbuilding.

With the revision, industries including the automobile repair and maintenance sector, as well as the railway industry, now fall within the scope of the scheme, broadening the range of roles available to overseas applicants.

The Specified Skilled Worker Programme operates on two tiers. The first tier, known as Specified Skilled Worker 1, permits foreign nationals to work in Japan for up to five years without the ability to bring family members along.

The second tier, Specified Skilled Worker 2, allows for a longer stay with the possibility of renewing the visa indefinitely and, in some cases, brings eligibility to apply for permanent residency.

Applicants are required to demonstrate proficiency in the Japanese language as well as the technical skills relevant to their chosen field.

What applicants need to know

Foreign nationals interested in the programme must pass both a Japanese language assessment and a sector-specific skills evaluation before they can qualify.

The examinations are conducted in several countries, giving prospective workers the opportunity to apply from their home nations without needing to travel to Japan first.

The initiative is part of a broader immigration reform effort by the Japanese government, which has traditionally maintained strict controls on foreign labour.

Officials have acknowledged that without a significant influx of skilled overseas workers, several industries risk facing critical staffing gaps over the coming decades.

Nationals from countries across Asia, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, and others, have historically made up the largest share of participants in the programme.

The latest expansion is expected to attract a wider pool of candidates given the increased number of qualifying sectors.

Japan offers ePassport entry to 8 nations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that Japan introduced an updated entry arrangement that could make travel easier for citizens of selected countries

The latest guidelines highlighted a specific passport requirement travellers had to meet to benefit from the exemption.

The development also highlighted how the policy had expanded across several countries over the years.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh