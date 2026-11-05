Socialite Abu Trica’s pre-trial proceedings at the US District Court for the Northern District of Ohio have reportedly been rescheduled to Friday, November 6, 2026

The update was shared by Onga GH, an account belonging to a friend of the socialite, claiming the delay was due to the case’s complexity

The post was reshared by Abu Trica’s wife, Queenie, although YEN.com.gh could not independently confirm whether the reported change has indeed been made by the court

Abu Trica’s pre-trial proceedings in the US have reportedly been rescheduled to Friday, November 6, 2026.

Abu Trica’s pre-trial proceedings in the US are reportedly rescheduled to November 6, 2026. Photo source: Abu Trica.

Source: Instagram

The update was shared by Onga GH, an account belonging to a friend of the Ghanaian socialite. It is the same account that earlier shared a video call with Abu Trica as he faces charges in the US.

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, is standing trial at the US District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over an alleged $8 million romance scam.

He pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering on July 10, 2026. A status conference in the case was expected on November 3, 2026.

Abu Trica’s pre-trial proceedings reportedly rescheduled

Onga GH claimed that there were no major developments in the case on November 3 because the pre-trial proceedings had been rescheduled.

The account said earlier scheduling orders from August had tentatively aimed for a status conference on that date.

However, subsequent updates allegedly confirmed that the date had been pushed to Friday, November 6, 2026.

Per the post, the delay is due to the case’s classification as a complex case. Both the US prosecution and Abu Trica’s new legal team were reportedly granted extended timelines to review large volumes of digital discovery and financial evidence.

Onga GH also claimed that Abu Trica remains in US federal custody, with no plea deadline or jury trial date set.

Describing the November 6 session as the central date for case management, the account said the court would be updated on the discovery process.

The social media post from Onga GH, in which it shares updates on Abu Trica’s case, is below.

Abu Trica’s wife reshares friend’s update

Abu Trica’s wife, Queenie, also reshared the post on her social media page. YEN.com.gh, however, could not independently confirm whether the reported change has indeed been made.

Queenie recently shared a strong message for her husband ahead of his court date. Onga GH’s claims about the new date have not been confirmed by the court.

NACOC boss explains role in Abu Trica’s arrest

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, NACOC Director-General Major General Maxwell Obuba Mantey explained the agency’s role in Abu Trica’s arrest before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee.

He said NACOC operates under memoranda of understanding with other security institutions, which allow them to share resources and personnel for joint operations.

Mantey added that he was personally present at the start of the exercise to ensure that proper procedures were followed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh