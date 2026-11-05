Australian Government Releases Minimum Age Requirements for 10-Year Passport

The Australian government announced specific age requirements that determine who qualifies for a 10-year passport

Applicants below the qualifying age are limited to shorter-validity passports, with fees varying by passport type

Australia outlined its full schedule of passport application fees for 2025, covering adult and child categories

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The Australian government has released its official guidelines on the minimum age requirements for a 10-year passport, clarifying who qualifies for the full-validity travel document and what fees applicants should expect to pay in 2025.

According to the Australian Passport Office, only applicants aged 18 and above are eligible to receive a 10-year passport.

Australian government releases minimum age requirements for a 10-year passport. Photo credit: SAEED KHAN & Benson George/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Children and teenagers below that threshold are issued passports with a shorter validity period of five years.

This reflects the government's position that younger applicants are more likely to undergo significant physical changes that could render an older passport photo unreliable for identity verification.

Age requirements and passport validity

The distinction between adult and child passport validity is a long-standing policy in Australia.

Adult applicants who meet the age threshold receive a passport valid for a decade, while those under 18 are issued a document valid for five years.

This applies regardless of whether the applicant is a first-time passport holder or is renewing an existing one.

Parents or legal guardians applying on behalf of minors must provide supporting documentation confirming parental consent, and both parents or guardians are generally required to agree to the application where applicable.

2025 Australia passport application fees

Australia has also published its updated fee schedule for the current year. Adult applicants seeking a standard 10-year passport are required to pay $346.

For child applicants, the five-year passport fee is set at $173.

The Australian government noted that additional charges may apply for urgent processing or for applicants applying from outside Australia through an Australian diplomatic mission abroad.

Applicants are encouraged to lodge their applications well in advance of any planned travel, as processing times can vary depending on demand and the complexity of individual cases.

Australia names ways foreigners can get PR

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Australia had outlined two primary pathways through which foreign nationals could obtain permanent residency in the country.

The pathways targeted both skilled workers and individuals with close family ties to Australian citizens or residents.

Immigration experts noted that understanding those routes was essential for foreigners planning to settle in Australia long-term.

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Source: YEN.com.gh