A young driver has opened up about his struggle with joblessness and troubled relationship

He revealed that he remained unemployed for over two years after he lost his marketing job following the collapse of Beige Bank

He said the situation affected his relationship with his then-girlfriend

A young driver has opened up about his struggle with joblessness and troubled relationship after losing his marketing job at the defunct company, Beige Bank.

In August 2018, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) revoked the licences of Beige Bank Limited and four other indigenous banks and put them together as the Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited.

The four other banks were uniBank Ghana Limited, Royal Bank Limited, Sovereign Bank Limited and Construction Bank Limited.

The young man, who now works as a driver, lost his job after the bank collapse of Beige Bank.

Getting a promotion

Speaking with Ride and Chat in a recent interview, he revealed that he was about to get promoted when the bank collapsed.

''I used to work with Beige Bank. I was about to get promoted when the company collapsed in 2018,'' he said.

He shared that he remained unemployed for over two years, which affected his relationship.

Losing his job and girlfriend

''I came back home looking for a job. Wherever I go, they take money but don't give me the job. At that time, I had no money on me because I invested all my money into a fixed asset,'' he recalled.

''My girlfriend [told me] she was pregnant and she was not working too.''

According to him, he subsequently discovered it was a prank, as his girlfriend wanted to leave him because he could no longer afford to cater for her.

