Videos of a Guinea bride who recently got married to a Nigerian man in a lavish wedding ceremony have gone viral online

According to videos posted by the bride's designer, she rocked over nine gorgeous dresses for both her traditional and white wedding ceremonies

YEN.com.gh takes a look at some of the fabulous ensembles the gorgeous brides donned for her special day

An ex-beauty queen identified as Mariame Toure made a beautiful bride on her wedding day as she kept things fabulous and extra.

The former Guinean beauty queen who got married to a Nigerian came through with the glam as she pulled all the stops for both her traditional and white wedding ceremonies.

The bride rocked several dresses. Credit: @veekeejames_official

According to Nigerian womenswear designer, Veekee James, Mariam rocked a combined total of fourteen beautiful dresses for both ceremonies.

Mostly form-fitted dresses, Mariame flaunted her curves and luscious skin, with flawless makeup for her special day.

Below are some of the looks the bride sported on her big day:

Look 5 out of 14

In this video, Mariame sported an intricately designed red lace dress with a high neck and a plain red corset dress.

The dress featured a sweetheart neckline and illusion sleeves. She paired the look with a plain red gele and soft glam makeup.

Look 6 of 14

Here, she donned a burnt orange asooke ensemble. Everything from the fitting to the makeup did justice to her bridal look.

Look 7 out of 14

Here, she donned a shimmering blue lace dress with an illusion sweetheart neckline and sleeves. Ditching the Gele, she let her dark curls fall and maintained a soft glam makeup.

Look 8 out of 14

For her wedding day, she sported a mermaid dress with sheer and lace sleeves alongside a cathedral veil.

Look 9 out of 14

For her afterparty look, Mariame rocked a double-sleeved one-shoulder strap lace and sheer dress. The floor-length number flattered her curves as well as made her stand out effortlessly.

Although Veekee James is yet to post all fourteen dresses, it goes without saying that Mariame made sure to look fashionable on her special day.

