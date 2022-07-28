Former president of Ghana, John Mahama and his wife Lordina have donated a 45-bed maternity ward for the Bole District Hospital

The donation was made to mark their 30th wedding anniversary as a couple and as a way to give back to the community

At the inauguration ceremony, Lordina Mahama heaped praises on her husband and described him as the perfect partner

The former first family, John and Lordina Mahama, marked their 30th wedding anniversary by donating a 45-bed Maternity and Children's Ward in the Bole District Hospital through the Lordina Foundation.

The Lordina Foundation donates a Maternity & Children's Ward. Photo credit: Shirley Naana Osei-Ampem

Source: Twitter

A total of 45 beds, 10 infant cots, five weighing scales with height measures, a Kangaroo Mother and Child Care Center, a birth room with two delivery beds, and a recovery ward are all featured in the Maternity Ward.

Below is a video showing the interior of the maternity ward.

The newly inaugurated wards also contain "a Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) with 3 incubators, 5 phototherapy units, and a newborn weighing scale.

In a speech, former president John Mahama said:

Since it was constructed in the 1970s, this hospital has played a significant role in providing healthcare for the residents of Bole Bamboi and the several settlements around. It has become critical to support the hospital's demand for development over time and with a rising population.

According to Mahama, the maternity facility would assist patients and healthcare staff by offering a comfortable working environment. In addition, he pushed the hospital's administration to establish an effective maintenance culture to increase the facility's and the equipment's lifespan.

Admission beds in the maternity ward. Photo credit: Felix Mawulorm Apaloo

Source: Twitter

With the new maternity and children's wards, Mrs Mahama is certain that Bole and its surrounding communities will receive the best medical treatment. But, she says, "this is our sincere commitment to the wonderful people of this village."

A picture of more beds in the maternity ward. Photo credit: Felix Mawulorm Apaloo

Source: Twitter

She also spoke highly of her husband. She said:

I want to express my gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama, my beloved husband, for his support of the building of this facility.

Former president Mahama shows affection toward his wife. Photo credit: Bridget Otoo

Source: Twitter

Source: YEN.com.gh