FOX6 presenter, Gabrielle Mays, has married her fiancée in a simple but gorgeous ceremony, with loved ones gracing the occasion

Mays took to Facebook to announce that she got hitched and off the singles market with glorious photos

Netizens who took to the comment section of her post congratulated and wished her a happy marriage

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

FOX6 presenter, Gabrielle Mays, has tied the knot with the love of her life in a simple but elegant ceremony that witnessed loved ones in attendance.

Mays took to Facebook to share adorable photos from the gorgeous white wedding ceremony.

''I know I’ve been pretty quiet lately but I have a great excuse. I got married to the love of my life. We had so much fun celebrating such a beautiful moment with our family and friends.

Photos of Gabrielle Mays. Credit: Gabrielle Mays

Source: Facebook

''I’ll share the professional wedding photos as soon as we get them. Meantime, I’m out of the office and enjoying Cabo with my amazing husband. Cheers,'' she shared with the stunning frames.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Loved ones who thronged the comment section of her post wished her well. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Folks react to photos

Michelle Flanagan said:

''Congratulations, enjoy Cabo.''

Sharon Harper commented:

''Congratulations, my beautiful sweet sister from another mother. I’m so happy for you, baby. You deserve nothing but the best. You truly are my twin. Enjoy love because it is very special and it will keep yall through EVERYTHING.''

Gerri Okinski said:

''Congratulations. Absolutely stunning!''

Linda Galarza commented:

''So beautiful congratulations. I watched it on TV every day.''

Nancy N Dave Williams said:

''Congratulations. You looked beautiful!''

Dave Rentmeester commented:

''Congratulations. Beautiful bride!! Lucky groom!''

Brenda Gleason said:

''Congratulations. You're a very beautiful bride!''

Adrian J Lanier commented:

''Congratulations. Mr. and Mrs.! So happy for you both beautiful young couple! Gorgeous bride! Enjoy!''

Dale Sharkey said:

''Congratulations on your special day. I hope you both have lots of happiness & love for the rest of your lives.''

CeCe Vry Clac commented:

''Congratulations to you both Enjoy! Yes, I’m missing you on the news haha.''

Ghanaian Man Marries Jamaican Lover in Gorgeous White Wedding

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada-based Ghanaian, Gideon Jackson, and his Jamaican bride's wedding was nothing short of breathtaking. The pair married in a gorgeous white wedding ceremony.

Family and loved ones graced the occasion with their presence as the duet exchanged vows to seal their love.

Jackson took to Facebook to share moments from the quintessential occasion on social media to thank the people who attended the ceremony.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh