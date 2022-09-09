A US-based couple has commemorated their 60th wedding anniversary in a simple but elegant ceremony in Ghana

John and Rabeina Rivers flew from Maryland to Ghana to renew their wedding vows, with family and loved ones present

While some cybrarians congratulated the pair, others tapped into the couple's admirable lasting marriage

A US-based couple identified as John and Rabeina Rivers has commemorated their 60th wedding anniversary in a simple but lovely ceremony in Ghana.

The Rivers reportedly flew from Maryland in the United States of America to Ghana to renew their vows and affection for each other.

In a video on Philipmerevents, Madam Rabeina Rivers is seen walking down the aisle to renew her wedding vows with her husband of six decades.

Netizens react as couple marks their 60th wedding anniversary. Photo credit: bellaghanaweddings/philipmerevents.

Source: Instagram

''The caption on the video of Philipmerevents read: And since diamonds are forever! Cheers to a love that began in Maryland, USA & being renewed in Accra, Ghana,'' the caption accompanying the clip read.

In another video on BELLA GHANA WEDDINGS, the old couple is seen adorned in African outfits with some matching colours as they locked lips.

''60 GOOD YEARS OF MARRIAGE This is beautiful,'' the caption read.

While some Instagram users admired and congratulated the duo, others tapped into the couple's lasting marriage for themselves.

How social media reacted

Mz_frimpomah shared:

Beautiful

Annaaduasare1 reacted:

True love.

Itsviviankaye said:

It’s nice to see them kissing.

Sista_akua reacted:

I tap into this blessing❤️

Israelekeng said:

Wow!

Pope70 commented:

Beautiful.

Abena_tic reacted:

This is beautiful I tap into this blessing I pray God give us long live to reach this level.

Humbletyron said:

Awww, too sweet. God bless you more grannies.

Nhyirastephanie said:

This is too sweet.

Watch the videos below:

Black Couple Celebrates 83rd Wedding Anniversary

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that Arkansas couple Cleovis and Arwilda Whiteside have marked their 83rd wedding anniversary, making history as the longest-married partners in the state.

Cleovis Whiteside, 100, and Arwilda Whiteside, 96, met as kids at church and got married on July 24, 1939, in Clarendon.

Per Arkansas Online, the groom was 17 and the bride was 13 when they tied the knot to seal their love.

Source: YEN.com.gh