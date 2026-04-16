A member of ‘Team Legal Wives', Queen Emma, has reportedly been detained at the Accra International Airport on a trip to Germany, where she is based

The news of her detention came when members of ‘Team Odo Broni’ were celebrating the birthday of their leader, which has added another layer to the scandal

Queen Emma’s internment has shaken the camp of ‘Team Legal Wives' as other members have angrily stormed social media to share their varied opinions

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Queen Emma of 'Team Legal Wives' has reportedly been detained at the Accra International Airport.

A Team Legal Wives member, Queen Emma reportedly detained by Ghana Immigration on Odo Broni's birthday. Image credit: Paa Shee, The BBC Ghana

Source: Facebook

According to reports, the TikToker was on her way to Germany, where she is based, when the incident occurred.

Unfortunately, details surrounding the cause of her detention remain unclear; it is believed she had been quarantined by the Ghana Immigration for questioning over an alleged controversial remark on TikTok.

The news of Queen Emma's internment has triggered outrage among the supporters of Akosua Serwaa as they have shared their thoughts, with some blasting Ghana Immigration Officers.

Meanwhile, the Team Legal Wives member went on TikTok Live to clarify that she had not been arrested as projected by some reports on social media, but had only been detained.

The TikTok video announcing Queen Emma's detention is below:

Reactions to Team Legal’s Queen Emma detention

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from other members of Team Legal Wives following their colleague’s internment.

Bellbrell wrote:

“Secrets will come out soon. Let's see how it goes.”

Ritz wrote:

“The detention is unnecessary. What is all this?”

Maame wrote:

“Talk is cheap, but legal consequences are expensive…let’s be guided!”

Fusty wrote:

“Ghana Immigration and unnecessary things. What did she do wrong?”

Odo Broni celebrates her birthday

The arrest of Queen Emma came when ‘Team Odo Broni' was celebrating the birthday of their leader, Priscilla Fosuh, popularly known as Odo Broni, who had been declared by the court as the late Daddy Lumba's second wife.

On April 15, which happened to be Odo Broni's birthday, members of the ‘side chick' association flooded social media to share wishes for their president in celebration of her.

DLFM, a radio station of the highlife legend, shared a post on Facebook to celebrate her.

Even though the message was short, they described Odo Broni as an amazing director and wished her well.

"Happy birthday to the amazing Director of DLFM, Mrs Priscilla Fosuh. God bless your new age mummy, Odo Broni."

The Facebook post from DLFM wishing Odo Broni on her birthday is below:

Team Odo Broni celebrates the birthday of their leader, Priscilla Fosuh. Image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwie, Odo Broni

Source: TikTok

Team Legal Wives gifts Akosua Serwaa cash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Team Legal Wives members triggered admiration on social media after they stormed Akosua Serwaa, Daddy Lumba's first wife's house to surprise her with a huge cash gift.

The money involved was GH¢130,000. The association claimed they had used its social media platform to raise such funds for their leader.

The kind gesture came after Akosua Serwaa's controversial celebration of life event at the University of Ghana, Legon Park.

Source: YEN.com.gh