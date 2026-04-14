The High Court in Accra has struck out a case filed by Francis Akuamoah Boateng over unpaid filing fees

The plaintiff was required to pay an amount of GH¢10,000 in court filing fees, but failed to complete the payment

The court explained that compliance with filing fees is a statutory requirement that cannot be waived

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A High Court has struck out a lawsuit filed by one Francis Akuamoah Boateng after he failed to fully pay the required filing fees amounting to GH¢10,000.

The ruling was delivered by His Lordship Justice Francis Obiri, sitting as an additional High Court Judge at the General Jurisdiction Division of the High Court.

A High Court has struck out a case filed by Francis Akuamoah Boateng over failure to fully pay filing fees. Photo credit: Ghana Chronicles/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The case was brought against Peter Bonsu, but the court was invited to first determine the effect of the plaintiff’s failure to complete payment of assessed court fees before the matter could proceed.

Following arguments from both sides, the court held that the plaintiff’s failure to fully settle the fees amounted to a breach of a mandatory condition required to validly initiate the case.

Justice Obiri ruled that the non-payment, which was admitted by the plaintiff’s counsel, meant the court’s jurisdiction had not been properly invoked.

He further referenced C.I. 86 – Civil Proceedings (Fees and Allowances) (Amendment) Rules, 2014, stating that compliance with the fee requirement is a statutory condition that cannot be waived under court rules.

In his ruling, the judge noted that the plaintiff’s failure to meet the requirement also resulted in a significant loss of revenue to the state.

The court ruled that the plaintiff did not satisfy the required conditions to properly file his writ. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the court, more than GH¢9,500 would have accrued to the state based on the plaintiff’s claims, but the non-payment meant the case could not be entertained on its merits.

The court ultimately struck out the writ, bringing an end to the proceedings without hearing the substantive case.

Court awards Joana Quaye alimony

Details of the divorce settlement between Bills Micro-Credit founder, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, and his wife, Joana, have emerged online.

A court orders Richard Nii Armah Quaye to give his ex-wife Joana two cars, custody of their children, and a GH₵300,000 lump sum. Photo source: @richardniiarmahquaye

Source: UGC

The businessman's wife was awarded custody of their children and additional relief, including cars and a portion of their marital home.

The Accra High Court judge's ruling questioned Joana's contributions to RNAQ's success, highlighting changing views on alimony payments.

At the heart of the High Court's ruling on January 20, 2026, was the awarding of GH₵300,000 as a lump sum for Joana Quaye.

Joana, who had been married to RNAQ for 16 years and co-founded the company from which he built his fortune, sought GH₵50 million as compensation, alongside other benefits.

However, the presiding judge, Justice Kofi Dorgu, took issue with the massive sum of money the businessman's former wife was demanding.

According to lawyer and media personality Ebenezer Donkoh, popularly known as NY DJ, the judge explained this in a closing statement.

"This then brings me to the penultimate issue of financial settlement, and here, the issue is whether the Petitioner is entitled to any financial award in addition to the property settlement already done.

"My position has always been that this constitutional right is based on the old-time relief of alimony, which was payable to a divorced woman to enable her to settle in as an independent person.

"This was so because in those days, the woman was completely dependent on the husband. Times have changed with the advent of independent working women."

Justice Dorgu said he also took into account the 'ridiculous demand' of GH¢50 million, which was described as 'without a basis' or a 'foundation'.

"Marriage is not an investment, and in any case, what investment can yield so much dividend or interest in a period of 10 or 20 years?"

Notwithstanding the judge's reasoning for the slashing of Joana Quaye's lump sum demand, he ordered some relief for her.

See the Facebook post below:

RNAQ's wife appeals divorce case ruling

YEN.com.gh also reported that RNAQ's wife appealed the High Court divorce ruling, seeking more financial benefits.

Her lawyers claimed the ruling by the High Court had failed to acknowledge her contributions to the marriage and business.

Source: YEN.com.gh