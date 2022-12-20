A man has become inconsolable after finding out that his woman has been cheating on him

Before the discovery, the man who was billed to travel abroad was planning on marrying the lady

Revealing that the young lady has been begging him, the man said that he can never get over the hurt

A Nigerian man, Ogungbadega Martins, has narrated how he was heartbroken by a lover of many years.

On Thursday, December 15, he revealed on a Facebook group, Rant HQ Extension, that the lady he has been dating for years got his heart in tatters. He admitted that the lady was with him when he was not financially okay.

Man heartbroken by cheating partner

The man who is planning on travelling in 2023 said that he wanted to marry her before relocating so that she can come and join him abroad as his wife.

A few months before Martins was billed to travel, he revealed that he stumbled on her phone and realised that she has been cheating on him, going by the different texts and voice notes he read and saw.

Lady begged and cried for forgiveness

In his words:

"I realised my girlfriend has been cheating on me for sometime now. I confronted her and due to the voicenotes, she couldnt deny it. She has cried herself out, begged and pleaded for months."

Martins said that despite how the lady has been begging him, he just could not bring himself to forget her act. He said:

"I always ask myself, should i have married her n left the country, what will she be doing behind my back. Deep down within, I love her and wanted the best for us but the trust, love, care n affection i had is all dead now."

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Chidimma Ugwu said:

"You get unforgivable spirits and is bad. You never check her phone when you were broke nah now you get visa you rush go check her phone. Hmhmhm is well shall."

Lilian Nwanko said:

"Your an ungrateful being."

Doove Ahula said:

"If it was you that cheated, they'll ask her to forgive u cuz you're a 'MAN'. Why are we always at the receiving end?"

Ernesto Alonso Kizito said:

"Nigerian women get plenty issues sha. Guy, if u wish to forgive her, go ahead. If u feel dat u are no longer interested, walk away. Na ur choice. Na only u waka come na only u go waka go. Life goes on."

