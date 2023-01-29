The brother of businessman 'Too Much Money', Hajj Abdul Malik, and his wife, Madina Lilo Seidu, have sealed their forever

The pair tied the knot in a beautiful white wedding and provided a fitting climax to the elegant ceremony with an opulent reception on Saturday, January 28

One of the eye-catching moments at the reception was when the groom's brother sprayed bundles of cash on the couple

Couple's lavish wedding reception

The pair climaxed the graceful ceremony with an opulent wedding reception at the plush Estees Bee Event Center, East Legon, Accra.

Hajj Abdul Malik and his gorgeous wife arrived at their wedding lavish reception donning charming ensembles to cap their wedding with a feast and joyous moments with loved ones.

Couple's opulent wedding reception pops up in videos. Photo credit: ghkwaku/ghhyper1.

Source: Instagram

What the groom and bride wore

The groom first sported a white suit with a black bow tie over black trousers. His suit complemented the bride's all-white gown with a flowing veil.

The coupled changed into a traditional outfit at the ceremony, where they were spotted making a second entrance to the reception venue.

One of the eye-catching moments at the wedding reception

One of the highlights of the lavish wedding reception was when the groom's brother, 'Too Much Money', grabbed the spotlight with cash. The businessman went all out to spray bundles of cedi notes on his brother and wife during the couple's dance.

Watch some of the videos below:

1. Hajj Abdul Malik, and his wife, Madina Lilo Seidu, arrive at her wedding reception:

2. Bride and groom glow in the stunning ensembles at their wedding reception:

3. Businessman ‘Too Much Money' sprays bundles of cash on couple Malik and Seidu:

