A couple with hearing disability has detailed their relationship, how they met, and their eventual marriage

Mr and Mrs Sape appeared on the Valentine's Day edition of TV3's NewDay, where they shared their story

The video of the couple with their child as they recalled interesting moments of their love life has surfaced

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A hearing-impaired couple named Mr and Mrs Sape has detailed their romantic history, including how they met, fell in love, and got married to make their union official.

The pair shared their love story on the Valentine's Day episode of NewsDay on TV3 Ghana.

How the Sapes met despite being hearing impaired

Speaking to TV3's Berla Mundi on the programme, Mr Sape disclosed that he met his now-wife in church.

Couple with hearing impairment reveals how the met and married. Photo credit: TV3 Ghana.

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He said they both attended the same church and met often. ''We met in church; she sees me, and I see her. We became lovers and married.''

''We've been married for four years,'' Mr Sape told Berla Mundi, according to the sign language interpreter.

How the deaf man Sape asked his wife out

Through the interpreter, Mr Sape said that before he asked his wife out, he had complimented her physical appearance when they first met.

''When I met her, I told her you're very beautiful. What is your name, where do you come from, and what do you do for a living? The conversation started, and we started chatting, had night calls,'' he recalled.

At the same programme, Mrs Sape recounted how she met her now-husband and fell in love before they tied the knot.

Watch the video below:

Italian lady and her Ghanaian husband

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that true love has no restrictions. Even the hardest hurdles, such those caused by race, language, and culture, seem to be overcome by love.

Anna-Marie Donkor, a woman who was born in Italy, fell in love with her Ghanaian partner Aaron Donkor after meeting him for the first time.

The two had been talking before choosing to meet physically and move their romance forward. After they met, their relationship developed rapidly because they were both clear about what they desired.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh