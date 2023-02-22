The late Black Stars winger Christian Atsu Twasam helped reintegrate Mark Mensah, a Ghanaian ex-convict, into society after his release

Mensah has detailed that he was a beneficiary of Christian Atsu's benevolence through the late soccer player's reintegration project

The emotional account, shared in a video on Twitter by 3SportsGh, has evoked intense emotions

A Ghanaian ex-convict, Mark Mensah, has detailed how the late Black Stars winger Christian Atsu helped reintegrate him into society after his release from prison.

Before being incarcerated for a crime, Mensah resided in Apam, a coastal city that serves as the administrative centre of Ghana's Gomoa West District in the Central Region.

Ex-convict benefits from Christian Atsu's reintegration programme

He benefited from the late former Chelsea player after he served his four-year prison sentence. Mensah joined the long list of people who gained from Christian Atsu's reintegration initiative.

, the ex-convict received capital provided by the late footballer to begin a new life.

“When I heard about his death, I was sad. I cried because Atsu is the reason why I am in Accra. He's the reason why I have a place to stay.

“He was a peaceful person. He cared for the poor and needy. I never thought someone like him would help me. My mom is still crying after hearing the news. I can't believe it.”

Mark Mensah's detailed account of Christian Atsu's benevolence stirs emotions

Realest_barber1 commented:

Sometimes I don't understand why Good people don't live for longGod answers me because the wicked ones are still living with us.

Miss_thelma_krafties_and_brida posted:

Aaawww, Atsu, may your kindness welcome you to paradise. Rest well, my lovely bro.

Imercyc said:

Beautiful & impactful report kudos @theyawofosu.

Lafiera_2010 commented:

May all his deeds stand before him on the time of judgment

Jemahorde commented:

Though you’re gone, your memories stay.

Bricks_bricks posted:

Hmm. May his soul rest in perfect peace.

Iamdianasante reacted:

Awwww, what a good man.

Watch the video below:

Crime Check TV boss reveals Christian Atsu freed over 150 petty offenders

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the boss of Crime Check Foundation, revealed that late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu Twasam paid fines to set more than 150 petty offenders free.

The late Black Stars winger allegedly contacted the media personality roughly five years ago and asked for their cooperation to assist the most disadvantaged.

On the GTV Breakfast show, Kwarteng said he and Christian Atsu worked together to formally present the Petty Offenders Project.

