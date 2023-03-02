Empress Esi Amoah, a teen philanthropist and television producer from Ghana, has made it her life's work to aid the underprivileged

Through her foundation Empress On The Road, she has built and handed over schools to the communities of Agortorkpor and Dzabukpo in Ghana's Volta Region

Her father, Kofi Amoah, who's one of her main backbones, opened up about Empress Esi's education, charity, and daring exploits

Teenage Ghanaian television producer and philanthropist Empress Esi Amoah has dedicated her life to helping and giving hope to the needy in underserved communities.

Before COVID-19 struck the world, including Ghana, the 13-year-old rose to fame thanks to her charitable works and award-winning off-air programme TVA Drive on TV Africa.

Empress Esi Amoah's journey to charity

Kofi Amoah, Empress Esi's father, tells YEN.com.gh that the child's path to benevolence began at age two.

Meet the Ghanaian girl giving Joy to the needy through her foundation.

"She developed a passion for humanitarian work from being involved in my work and her mother, Mary Magdalene Amevor's adventures. We visited communities to assist needy people and families," he told YEN.com.gh.

Empress Esi, 13, started volunteering physically to aid the less fortunate when she was 12. The teen became passionate about helping others after witnessing her parents help countless individuals and families in need in remote areas. Empress Esi's father, a qualified social worker employed by Ghana's Department of Social Welfare, has been her backbone.

Empress Esi Amoah gives joy to the needy through her charity projects

The benevolent teen has built and handed over three schools to the communities of Agortorkpor and Dzabukpo in the Central Tongu District in Ghana's Volta Region, where she served as the traditional Queen, according to her dad.

Meet Empress Esi the GH girl giving joy to the needy.

''She's completed the Dzabukpo school with support from her partner. She did kinderkaden and classes one to six. Her 12th-year project was their JHS, which is at the window level. In the community of Dzagokpo, she's looking at giving them a whole school from kindergarten to JHS.

''She's completed the Agortorkpor school. She's on another project with support from her friend from Greater St Louis in the US, also at the roofing stage. She's completed three schools, but other projects are at the base level,'' her father told YEN.com.gh.

Besides the schools, Empress Esi Amoah has undertaken several other development projects in Central Tongu. But not just in the Volta Region.

Meet Empress Esi the GH girl giving joy to the needy.

According to her father, six kids held at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital's Children's Ward in 2017 were released after the young lady covered their medical fees through her nonprofit, Empress On the Road.

Amoah won many people over in 2021 when he showed pictures of Empress Esi Amoah constructing a liquid soap machine. He told YEN.com.gh that the teen produced thousands of litres, which she donated to some hospitals and remote medical facilities in Ghana.

''She's a goal-getter, unpredictably creative, determined, and selfless,'' says Empress Esi's father.

Meet Empress Esi the GH girl giving joy to the needy.

Meet Empress Esi the GH girl giving joy to the needy.

Empress Esi Amoah's benevolence amid COVID-19

Empress Esi visited the Gambaga Camp in the Northern Region, where she gave the Chief of the Gambaga clothing, food, and educational supplies for the families and their kids.

The Tizaa health facility in the Upper West Region, Accra Psychiatric Hospital, Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital in the Central Region, Adidome Hospital in the Volta Region, and other health centres in Ghana have all received various donations from her, including baby supplies, sanitary products, gently worn clothing, tissues, surgical supplies, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) from her foundation.

At the height of COVID-19, Empress Esi fed the needy on the streets and in impoverished rural towns. She distributed PPEs and other necessities all across Ghana.

Through her TV programme, TV Africa, Empress Esi promoted awareness of other essential issues, such as traffic safety, both within Ghana and outside the country.

Meet Empress Esi the GH girl giving joy to the needy.

How Empress Esi Amoah juggles her charity work with her education

Empress Esi comes from Mebiawoe-Mafi Kumase in Central Tongu District of Ghana's Volta Region. She's in her final year at a local Ghanaian school in Achimota in the Greater Accra Region.

The youngster wants to study engineering. Considering how difficult it is to combine her education with charity work, she has found a balance.

"Her academic performance has not been impacted because she consistently outperforms her class thanks to extra tuition and online study. She visits schools and villages during weekends and holidays,'' her father tells YEN.com.gh.

Meet Empress Esi the GH girl giving joy to the needy.

Empress Esi Amoah's awards

The kindhearted teen received recognition in 2018 at the African Kids Innovate competition for her nationwide charitable efforts and used the prize money in school improvement initiatives.

"I'm glad for her and proud of her. She is not being compelled to do this. She's consistently helped impoverished people in remote towns through her charitable programme. She's helping the needy, including persons living with various disablities,'' says her father.

Empress Esi's dedication to helping those in need was recognised with a cash prize at the Forty Under Forty Awards. She recently received honours at the Humanitarian Awards Global event as well.

In the future, the teen philanthropist wants to reach out to more vulnerable and needy people across Ghana and beyond.

