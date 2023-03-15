Media personality Robin Kisti is not shy to say she prefers younger men when it comes to dating

Despite breaking up with her lover Mark Asiimwe in October 2022, the model said she loved younger men as she was an alpha female

The gorgeous Ugandan model went on to say once a man was above 18, he was not young any more

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Many relationship coaches advise women to date men older than them, but few can work out if the men are younger.

Ugandan woman Robin Kisti is in love with younger men. Photo: Robin Kisti.

Source: UGC

Why does a model like young blood

A woman has shared her preference for dating, saying she only likes younger men.

Media personality Robinah Nambooze, popularly known as Robin Kisti, disclosed so because she stated she was an alpha female.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"I won't deny it. I like younger men. Not because I want to lead them, but because every woman needs a man. But as I said, I'm an alpha female. So, of course, you want young blood. When a man is above 18, he is not young anymore," the former NTV presenter commented as reported by Pulse.

Kisti and Asiimwe confirm the breakup.

The Ugandan socialite had recently come from a painful breakup with her fiance, Mark Asiimwe.

The young man kicked out of their rental was about six years younger than the talented actress.

Kisti, a model, did not reveal the cause of the breakup with her young lover, who had introduced each other to their parents in 2021.

Ugandan couple discloses wedding plans.

They planned to marry last year but called it quits in October 2022.

She disclosed in her Snapchat that she was single but was not yet ready to return to the dating market in search of love.

Asiimwe ruled out age difference being a factor in their split, adding it did not play any significant role in their breakup.

"It's not about age... a person just changes. When you are a good person, some people take your kindness as a weakness. That woman couldn't listen to whatever I was saying... she even abuses you when you try to advise her," he said.

Video of Bald Man Rocking Braided Hairdo Leaves Internet Users Amused: "I Blame The Stylist"

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote a video of a man wearing tight cornrows that had gained much attention on social media due to the nature of the haircut.

Several people have found it amusing since the man in the video looks bald with no hair in the middle of his head.

In a similar story, a lady went viral online after a video surfaced of her getting a braided hairstyle despite her lack of edges.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke