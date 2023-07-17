A distressed mother reportedly abandoned her newborn baby at the doorsteps of a preacher on Sunday, July 16

She indicated that she would take her own life in a note she left for the family of the resident pastor of the New Covenant Apostolic Church

Details of the heartbreaking incident, which happened in the Kpong suburb of Ayikpala in Ghana's Eastern Region, have emerged

The incident, which happened in the Kpong suburb of Ayikpala in Ghana's Eastern Region, terrified residents.

The assemblyman's account

Per Ghanaweb, the man of God (name withheld) awoke to discover the helpless infant wrapped and placed immediately outside his door, along with a note emphasising her suffering.

Raymond Gborson, the Kpong Ahodwo Electoral Area assemblyman, revealed that he soon received a call from the preacher about the baby.

"At around 5:30 am, the resident pastor of the Apostolic Church called me and said he woke up this morning and found a baby wrapped in a cloth, placed at his doorstep," Gborson recounted.

A mum's touching note

The baby, reportedly born on Saturday, July 15, 2023, was dumped with her umbilical cord still attached and the note, presumably from the mum for the pastor's family, saying she would take her own life.

The distressed mum indicated her trust in the family to provide a decent upbringing for her daughter but failed to explain the reasons for her decision.

"By the time you finish reading this letter, I will be dead and gone; please care for this baby as if it were your own child ... Please accept my apologies. May God bless you," portions of the note read.

When asked if the mother was from the community, the assemblyman said no, adding that no information of that nature had come to his attention yet.

Police from Kpong were called to the scene and temporarily placed the infant in the care of the local pastor's family while arrangements to involve the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU).

Gborson appealed to members of the general public who may know the infant's mother to assist in locating her to prevent her from taking her life and maybe reunite her with her kid.

