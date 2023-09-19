A section of Ghanaians on the street claim President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the most wicked person in the country

The people, who were mainly young, explained that the economic situation does not allow them to get well-paying jobs

This has led them to indulge in sports betting and lottery where the government has also decided to tax their winnings

A TikToker in Ghana hit the streets to find out who people think is the most wicked person in the country.

He got several people from various walks of life to respond to his question and they gave reasons for their choices as well.

All the people who answered his question mentioned that the most wicked person in the country currently is President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The people who spoke in the video complained about the economic situation in the country Photo credit: @kingohjah (TikTok) and @NAkufoAddo (Twitter)

Reasons why Ghanaians say Akuffo-Addo is wicked

In the video shared by @kingohjah, some young men asked why the government led by Akufo-Addo has placed a 10% tax on winnings from sports betting and lotteries.

Others complained of the economic hardship and the unemployment rate in the country.

"The youth are suffering a lot," one person said.

Another said:

"We are all young and we have no jobs, so we are staking bets to check our how far. But now, there is a 10% tax on winnings. He is wicked because if you are not wicked, why will you be taxing something that is not for you."

Watch the video below:

Comments from netizens

Several people reacted to the video shared by @kingohjah. Read some of the comments below:

@Don Rhymer said:

They are asking of de most wicked person & you guys are mentioning Horror movie

@Nana Addo Solomon lancelot wrote:

Buh all jokes aside, low key that’s the truth

@Yogurt said:

Add Bawumia too Nana Addo deeer his new name is King Agorkorli

@St.Paul Billions wrote:

If you win bet you will pay tax but if you lose you lose alone

@alariks1 wrote:

Mommy just played smart by coding her answer

@Blue Lily declared:

Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo has won hands down.

@Prince said:

The question itself gives an answer....

@Nana Akwasi asked:

Ah why everyone dey say Nana Addo ??

Tax on Betting started on August 15

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 10% tax on betting and lottery wins will take effect from August 15, 2023.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the governmental agency in charge of collecting the taxes, has stated that the new 10% withholding tax will replace the previous 15% Value Added Tax (VAT) on each share.

Edward Gyamerah of GRA's domestic tax revenue section emphasised that compliance with the new tax system is critical for betting enterprises to avoid punishment.

