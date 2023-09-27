A gift a Ghanaian bride got at her traditional wedding has got people talking

The sister of the groom presented a pestle to the bride on a wedding day and urged her to ensure the groom does not go hungry

Many people who saw the video congratulated the duo on their union, with others raising issues about the gift

A beautiful Ghanaian bride was put on notice by her in-laws that one constant thing that should awalys do in her matimonial home is food.

This comes after a sister of the groom presented a pestle, an object used in pounding fufu, to the bride on the day of her traditional wedding as a gift.

In-law gifts bride pestle as groom as wedding day gift Photo credit: @nyarko7061/TikTok

The video, which has gone viral on TikTok, showed the moment, the groom's sister presented the pestle to the pretty bride and appealed to her to ensure that her brother does not reach out to the family complaining of hunger.

The presentation pleased the wedding invitees, who clapped in unison at the event.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 5000 likes and 50 comments.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to the gift given to the bride

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video congratulated the duo on their union, with others raising concerns over the gift to the bride.

Maudesta Nana Ama Nyarkoa stated:

please buy fufu machine wae,

Afoma1 added:

nkumaafo) nono later they will come and say all sought of things

Guzman stated:

this made me love to marry

kaakyire42 replied:

nooo neat fufu or machine fufu .... fufuo de3 3noaa ne wadro mu ne w)ma

Husband gifts wife car as wedding gift

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man got many gushing after pulling a nice surprise on his traditional wedding ceremony for his bride.

The video which went viral and was sighted on the Instagram timeline of @shegelabobor had the beautiful lady in her gorgeous traditional wear being gifted with a white car.

The young lady who was celebrating her birthday on the same day seemed surprised by the beautiful gesture.

Source: YEN.com.gh