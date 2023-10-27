A young woman has cautioned men not to date women who can't afford basic needs like transportation fare and clothing, labelling such women as lazy

She suggests that individuals unable to fulfill their essential requirements aren't ready for relationships and should focus on self-sufficiency

Her candid video sparks discussions about financial independence within relationships, prompting reflections on partnership dynamics

A young Ghanaian woman has advised men against dating women who cannot afford their essential necessities.

She specifically identified transportation fare, data, clothing, and food as basic needs that a partner should be able to manage independently.

In a video on Twitter, the woman emphasised that individuals who rely entirely on their partners for these basic requirements are not prepared for a relationship; instead, they seek someone solely to provide for them.

The young lady said men and women go into relationships to build, not bill each other

Expressing her views firmly, she labelled such women as lazy and argued that those unable to fulfill their fundamental needs are not suitable candidates for romantic relationships.

She clarified that her stance isn't against men supporting their partners, but rather, it discourages men from entering relationships with women who cannot sustain themselves financially.

Comments on the video

The woman's message has sparked conversations about self-sufficiency within relationships, resonating with some who agree that financial independence is crucial for a healthy partnership.

Others, however, have critiqued her perspective, highlighting the complexities of relationships and the importance of emotional and moral support, not just financial contributions.

Read some of the reactions to the video shared by below:

@sahabela asked:

Why will you date someone that you'll have to provide everything head to toe? Young kings use your heads.

@BTLizle quizzed:

If she is hungry and I have decided to date her, what is wrong with that?

@Everydaynewsgh said:

She’s spitting facts! Dear ladies, please stop forcing your boyfriends into playing parental roles

@TaylorEdith wrote:

A matured Gen Z I’m impressed

@iamfreddiegreen said:

Chale chale we’ve this saa , men will still enable girls, send them money , women will think they don’t need to work because they’re beautiful . Fin

@room_services wrote:

The second video I love this. Supporting a lady who helps you build is very easy to do. Most ladies end beautiful relationships and friendships with unnecessary billing

If your girlfriend wants you to treat her as a Queen, tell her to pay the bills: Reno Omokri advises men

Meanwhile, Reno Omokri, a prominent social commentator, advised young men on how to handle demanding girlfriends, suggesting they ask their partners to pay their bills if they want to be treated like queens.

He emphasised the importance of finding supportive partners rather than dependents, citing the independence of the Queen of England as an example.

Omokri challenged the notion that supportive women are rare, highlighting the possibility of finding partners who contribute positively to their relationships.

Young man opens up about all his money going into his wife's account and receiving allowance from her

In another story, a trusting husband shared on social media that his wife manages all their household finances, with his earnings going directly into her account.

He disclosed that he receives a weekly allowance from her and is content with this arrangement.

The video sparked online discussions, eliciting viewers' reactions about trust, financial control, and relationship dynamics.

Source: YEN.com.gh