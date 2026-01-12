The father of the late Precious Afia Donkor drew widespread attention after a video captured him weeping uncontrollably at his daughter’s funeral

The emotional footage raised serious concerns about his state of mind, as the elderly man struggled to contain his grief

Matters surrounding the death of Osofuaame Precious Afia Donkor continued to dominate public discussion nationwide

Love and sorrow walked hand in hand as family, friends, and sympathisers gathered to bid farewell to Precious Afia Donkor.

In a TikTok video posted by @nana_kese_boateng, the late Afia’s father became the quiet centre of attention.

Seated beside his wife, the elderly man appeared overwhelmed by the weight of loss.

Precious Afia Donkor's father weeps at funeral

His tears flowed freely, speaking a language that words could not fully express. In that moment, many were reminded of the unbreakable bond between a father and a child, a love that never fades, even in death.

As the ceremony progressed, the father could be seen shaking in his chair, struggling to come to terms with the reality that his daughter was gone.

Draped in a black cloth wrapped around his shoulders, he observed a deeply rooted Ghanaian tradition symbolising mourning and respect for the departed.

His posture, his silence, and his tears reflected not only pain but also the depth of love he held for Precious.

The funeral took place in Asokore Mampong, Ghana, on January 10, 2025. Despite the sadness, there was also a sense of togetherness. Family members remained close, offering comfort through presence, touch, and shared prayers. In those quiet gestures lived a soft kind of joy, the joy of unity, support, and remembrance.

James Donkor allegedly remarries before wife's funeral

Precious Afia Donkor’s passing followed a turbulent period linked to her marriage to Prophet James Donkor of Heaven First Ministry.

In the aftermath of her death, public interest intensified, especially amid claims that the pastor had remarried shortly afterwards.

These developments continued to fuel conversations across social spaces.

Ghanaian prophet James Donkor takes to social media amid claims that he allegedly remarried six days before his late wife’s burial. Image credit: FACT CHECK GH, Heavens First Ministry (TikTok).

According to reports circulating online and amplified by popular YouTube channel Gossips24Avenue, the prophet allegedly proceeded with a new marriage before customary burial rites for his late wife were held.

The development sparked outrage, grief, and intense moral scrutiny, especially within faith circles, since additional coverage had alleged that the couple was experiencing marital challenges before her passing.

An audio recording on TikTok allegedly attributed to the late wife showed emotional distress, stating that she had temporarily moved out during a difficult period, yet believed that reconciliation was still possible.

At the time, illness had already taken a toll on her health, making peace a priority rather than confrontation.

Meanwhile, claims surfaced that the woman Prophet Donkor allegedly married was a church member who had once served closely with his late wife, a detail that further inflamed public sentiment.

Afia Donkor's burial and divorce dispute

Family members of the late Afia Donkor also allegedly spoke in leaked audio recordings, maintaining that although the prophet had earlier approached them seeking a divorce, the process was never concluded under customary law.

According to the family, proper procedures were not followed, as the prophet neither appeared with his family nor presented his wife during the divorce request, with the matter consequently remaining unresolved.

Reports indicated that Afia Donkor later pursued her share of marital property while battling illness.

Attempts at mediation, including intervention at the Asantehemaa’s palace, reportedly did not end in her favour.

Sadly, she passed away in late 2025, leaving many heartbroken and searching for closure.

The controversy resurfaced strongly after a video allegedly showed Prophet Donkor receiving blessings for his new marriage just days before Afia Donkor’s burial, a moment many described as painful and unsettling.

Prophet James Donkor reacts to marriage rumours

Breaking days of silence, Prophet James Donkor posted Bible verses on TikTok (@revprophetjamesdonkor), urging patience, faith, and trust in God’s justice.

Though indirect, many interpreted the message as his response to the ongoing controversy.

As discussions persist, emotions over the situation remain high, with many still seeking clarity, healing, and accountability.

Afia Donkor spent most of her life in Amsterdam with her family before getting married, before passing away at the age of 45.

Her marriage reportedly lasted seven years, and the couple had two children together.

