Cook-a-thon Day 6: Bawumia Visits Chef Failatu Abdul Razak's Kitchen To Support Her, Video Pops Up
- Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has visited Chef Failatu Abdul Razak to support her Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt
- In a heartwarming video, the cook lowers down to greet the vice president when he enters her kitchen
- The touching video in which the two personalities exuded patriotic vibes has surfaced on the internet
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2023 VOTING is officially underway!
The Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has visited Failatu Abdul-Razak to support her on her cook-a-thon milestone.
It comes after Chef Failatu extended her Guinness World Record cook-a-thon event to 240 hours. She is expected to end on Wednesday, January 10.
Failatu's graceful bow
As the vice-president walked into her kitchen at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, Chef Failatu dipped herself into a courteous and beautiful bow, a gesture firmly ingrained in northern Ghana tradition.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Dr Bawumia offered a few encouraging words to the daring chef in the video below:
Peeps react to the moment between Bawumia and Faila
Some individuals went under the video to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh selected the most relevant comment.
@teddy_fosu said:
He is showing unconditional support, and I love that. I pray he becomes successful as a president.
Bawumia supports Chef Faila with GH¢30k
Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia supported Abdul-Razak Failatu’s world record attempt with GH¢30,000.
On Monday, January 1, 2024, in Tamale, Minister of State Amin Adam and Northern Regional Minister Alhaji Sani Alhasan Shaibu, representing Bawumia, presented the cash to Failatu.
Failatu, also known as Jah Bless Faila, is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.
Lordina Mahama supports Chef Faila Abdul Razak’s GWR cook-a-thon attempt
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that former first lady Lordina Mahama arrived at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale to support Chef Faila Abdul Razak’s Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt.
On Monday, January 1, 2024, Chef Faila began her journey to break Irish Chef Alan Fisher’s 119-hour and 54-minute record. She has cooked for over 120 hours.
Lordina Mahama adds to the names of Ghanaians who have appeared at the cook-a-thon venue to uplift Chef Faila’s spirit.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh