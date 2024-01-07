Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has visited Chef Failatu Abdul Razak to support her Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt

In a heartwarming video, the cook lowers down to greet the vice president when he enters her kitchen

The touching video in which the two personalities exuded patriotic vibes has surfaced on the internet

The Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has visited Failatu Abdul-Razak to support her on her cook-a-thon milestone.

It comes after Chef Failatu extended her Guinness World Record cook-a-thon event to 240 hours. She is expected to end on Wednesday, January 10.

Bawumia supports Chef Failatu Abdul Razak's GWR cook-a-thon attempt. Photo credit: @FailaAbdulRazak.

Failatu's graceful bow

As the vice-president walked into her kitchen at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, Chef Failatu dipped herself into a courteous and beautiful bow, a gesture firmly ingrained in northern Ghana tradition.

Dr Bawumia offered a few encouraging words to the daring chef in the video below:

Peeps react to the moment between Bawumia and Faila

Some individuals went under the video to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh selected the most relevant comment.

@teddy_fosu said:

He is showing unconditional support, and I love that. I pray he becomes successful as a president.

Bawumia supports Chef Faila with GH¢30k

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia supported Abdul-Razak Failatu’s world record attempt with GH¢30,000.

On Monday, January 1, 2024, in Tamale, Minister of State Amin Adam and Northern Regional Minister Alhaji Sani Alhasan Shaibu, representing Bawumia, presented the cash to Failatu.

Failatu, also known as Jah Bless Faila, is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

Lordina Mahama supports Chef Faila Abdul Razak’s GWR cook-a-thon attempt

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that former first lady Lordina Mahama arrived at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale to support Chef Faila Abdul Razak’s Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt.

On Monday, January 1, 2024, Chef Faila began her journey to break Irish Chef Alan Fisher’s 119-hour and 54-minute record. She has cooked for over 120 hours.

Lordina Mahama adds to the names of Ghanaians who have appeared at the cook-a-thon venue to uplift Chef Faila’s spirit.

