Bawumia Supports Chef Faila With GH¢ 30,000 During Cooking World Record Attempt

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has supported Abdul-Razak Failatu’s world record attempt with GH¢30,000.

On Monday, in Tamale, Minister of State Amin Adam and Northern Regional Minister Alhaji Sani Alhasan Shaibu, representing Bawumia, presented the cash to Failatu.

Failatu, also known as Jah Bless Faila, is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

She is expected to spend five days cooking to break the record Nigerian Hilda Bacci recently held.

This endeavour is considered quite costly, and Bawumia's contribution aims to alleviate these costs.

Amin Adam later shared pictures of the donation on his Facebook page and urged support for Faila.

Bawumia also urged support for Faila with a message on his Facebook page.

Ghanaians are ramping up their support for Failatu's cook-a-thon as she hopes to become the latest Guinness World Record holder for cooking.

