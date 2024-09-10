A video of Haitian-Canadian actress, singer, and media personality Jessie Woo recounting her experience dating a Ghanaian man has surfaced online

Jessie indicated in the viral video that she encountered the handsome young man in Ghana and had much fun with him before the experience turned sour

Netizens who saw the video posted by Jessie Woo about the experience with her ex were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

Renowned Haitian-Canadian media personality, actress, and singer Jessie Woo has recounted her sour experience dating a Ghanaian man.

During an intersection on a podcast, Jessie stated that she met a handsome young man who was into mining diamonds and gold during one of her visits to Ghana.

Haitian-Canadian actress Jessie Woo shares her experience dating a Ghanaian man. Image source: Jessie Woo

She said she had a good time hanging out with her 'prince charming', who ensured her stay in Ghana was pleasant. They went out together, spent quality time together, and even enjoyed his birthday dinner.

Jessie felt this man ticked all the boxes and wanted to have more of him after their encounter in Ghana, due to how he treated her. Little did she know there was more to this guy than she had ever imagined.

Lovey-dovey suddenly turns sour

The 'lovey-dovey' relationship took another turn when the Ghanaian man asked her to meet him in London and offered to pay for her ticket. The first turn-off about that meeting was the type of ticket he bought her.

Jessie said it was not business class, and when he inquired about it, he asked her to upgrade it herself.

"Well, you told me you have a Delta account; upgrade it yourself," Jessie mimicked him in a video.

Jessie said she rejected the ticket and refused to meet him in London. Then, the young man suggested he join her in Atlanta, which she agreed to but later regretted.

She indicated that she hosted him in her apartment during his visit since they didn't want him to spend on rent, but he wouldn't pay for anything, including the cost of their hangouts.

The straw that broke the camel's back was an incident before he left her apartment, where the man clogged the toilet in her apartment. Jessie said she got him to fix it, and that was it. She blocked him after he left her place.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Jessie Woo's experience

Netizens who saw the video greeted Jessie Woo's story with mixed reactions, but many were sceptical. Others also shared their suggestions about who the said mining kingpin could be.

@isaacvysions wrote:

"Wicked girl Eei boiy3 I’m sure the boy must be lieing ooo he’s not into gold biaaa by now some game boy wey think say he get money."

@HeyMrCarter5 wrote:

"Wei dierr Chairman Wontumi."

@_Mc_Monney wrote:

"Wobooooa."

@KouphiG wrote:

"Yawaaaa."

@A_RWAC wrote:

"Oh this be yawa paaa."

Kenyan lady shares experience dating Ghanaian man

Jessie Woo is not the only foreign national lamenting after dating a Ghanaian man.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Kenyan lady shared her heartbreaking story of dating a Ghanaian man.

She indicated the heartbreaking experience gave her a different perspective on cross-cultural relationships.

