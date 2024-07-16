A Ghanaian woman abroad is in a dilemma after she caught her biological sister having an affair with her husband

She found out about the affair and reported it to her family, only to discover later that they were in on her sister's behaviour

The lady has consequently decided to sack both her sister and husband from her house but has been called a bad person

Mimi Odo, a young Ghanaian lady based abroad, has opened up about how her family conspired to ruin her marriage abroad.

She said she lived peacefully with her husband overseas without any major qualms for many years.

Mimi Odo, the young Ghanaian lady who claims her elder sister ruined her marriage abroad. Photo credit: @mimi_odo/TikTok

Source: TikTok

However, Mini Odo, narrated that everything turned upside down when she travelled back home to Ghana and brought her elder sister to live with them.

According to Mimi, after two months of her sister joining them abroad, she started noticing weird behaviour between her spouse and her sibling.

Mimi further said she questioned both about the strange behaviour she had observed, but they said nothing was going on.

"My elder has not been working since she came, but I realised she had started buying stuff and so, I asked her about it because I'm the one who gives her money, but she got offended and questioned why I would question her." she narrated.

She said the uneasiness she observed between her husband and biological sister, anytime she walked in on them, prompted her to start suspecting them of having an affair.

To confirm those suspicions, Mimi Odo said she began snooping around for proof, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on her TikTok page (@mimi_love).

She said she installed a CCTV in the house but found nothing after observing them for two weeks.

Mimi said this pushed her to probe deeper by looking for her husband's mobile phone password.

While deeply asleep, she said she took his phone and used his thumb to try unlocking the phone, which proved successful.

Mimi said her suspicions were confirmed after she read and saw some explicit photo exchanges between her husband and sister in a WhatsApp chat.

"I sent copies of the photos and chats to our family's WhatsApp platform. My parent saw the photos and said nothing about it so I decided to call my mother to ask why she hadn't said anything about the video, but she ignored my call and my sister also pretended as if she had not seen anything," she said.

Mimi said her younger sister in Ghana called to disclose that their parents were in on the elder sister's affair with her husband, hence their refusal to say anything about it.

"I wanted them out of my house; my husband has left, but my sister is still here because I have yet to tell her to pack out. My sister has not talked to me for three days now in my own house, but I want to sack her from the house, and my mum is now calling me a bad person," she further said.

Reaction to GH lady's sad story

Mini Odo's story caused a stir on TikTok with many netizens urging her to sack her sister and cut ties with her forever.

@Darryl.finer said:

"Sack her and don’t send them money again .. they collaborated with your sister to do this to you so sack her . Earlier the better. She can even poison your food so be careful."

@goldenlit7 also said:

"Drive her out."

@Maame Efua wrote:

"Did she think about you being her sister before doing what she did? Sack her."

Lady disowns sister after witnessing affair

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman immediately disowned her younger sister upon catching the lady having intercourse with her husband.

According to the narrator, the lady forgave her husband for the wrongdoing and stayed put with him but cast her sister out for her terrible actions.

Source: YEN.com.gh