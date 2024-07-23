A young Ghanaian lady has levelled an allegation against a pastor, accusing him of destroying her parents' marriage

In a video, the lady said her father got ill and was taken to the pastor for deliverance on the recommendation of her paternal grandparents

However, instead of healing him, the pastor rather took advantage of the situation to charm her mother into divorcing her father to be with him

A Ghanaian lady has accused a pastor of breaking her parents' marriage by snatching her mother.

The unidentified young lady said when he father got sick, the family was advised to seek spiritual help from the pastor, which they heeded.

However, in a video making rounds on social media, the young lady said the pastor took advantage of the situation to cause her parents' divorce.

The lady said she was 12 years old when her mother divorced her father to be with the pastor in 2014.

The lady, who now lives with her dad, said everything was perfect for her parents until her father fell ill.

"I was 12 years old when my mum left my dead to marry the pastor. My father got sick and he was taken to the pastor to heal him, but he ended up snatching my mother," she narrated.

Now 22, the young lady, who appeared disappointed in the man of God, accused him of using a charm on her mother.

"They said my father's sickness was spiritual, so his parents advised that we take him to the pastor, but the pastor rather used a charm to take my mother away from my father," she added.

Netizens react to her lady's claims

The young lady's story attracted reactions from netizens. YEN.com.gh has compiled the comments below:

@Chip_Swizzie said:

"Maybe God sent him to her mother."

@naardpotter also said:

"If a pastor will do this then what will I do?"

@Frimpongkisaac4 commented:

"I beg this kind of pastors can't be tag as a man God."

@colourfulicy also commented:

"This healing is wild."

Pastor angrily cut short a lady's testimony in church

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a man of God has caused a stir online after he stopped a young lady from giving testimony in his church.

During a church service at the House of Jacob Chapel, a young lady mounted the altar to testify that her boyfriend had helped her rent a three-bedroom apartment.

This incensed the pastor who stopped her in the middle of the testimony and sacked her from the stage.

