A video of a Ghanaian woman calling out her embattled husband over their marriage has got people talking

The woman expressed disappointment that the man opted to bring the marital issue into the public domain

She also refused an appeal by the programme host to support her husband to return to Canada

A middle-aged Ghanaian woman currently living in Canada has expressed disappointment in her husband for taking their marital issue to a radio station for resolution.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Aunti Naa TV's YouTube page, Rahael, who had called into the Oyerepa Afutuo live programme on Oyerepa FM rubbished claims of infidelity and ingratitude levelled against her by her embattled husband.

Offering her side of the story, she remarked that her husband, Samuel Otoo Acheampong, mistreated her ever since she and her kids relocated to the North American country.

She also denied claims of having an affair outside the marriage.

"I do not have a child with a white man, neither have I married another man, I am surprised he decided to bring our marital issues in the public domain, since he went to Ghana, I have been sending $200 equivalent to GH¢2,200 every month."

When asked whether she has plans to financially support her husband's return to Canada, Rachael answered no.

She said her attention was primarily on her children at the moment and not on her disgruntled husband, who now works as a labourer in Ghana.

"I am not gainfully employed in Canada and now my focus is on supporting my kids through school," she said.

Ghanaians advise Rahael and her husband

Social media users who took to the video's comment section shared varied opinions on the issue.

@vivianking-gb4je replied:

"This woman is not being fair. I live overseas and I absolutely don't understand why she don't want to work women with babies are working. No man deserves this."

@ritaosei9977 replied:

"So this lady is sitting at home and collecting government money for 7 years wow."

@hamisjabir1146 indicated:

"Some people aren’t smart enough how would you come back home if ya aren’t happy again in Canada while you enter America n start new life."

