A Ghanaian man who previously lived in Canada has shared a heartbreaking series of events involving his wife, who is based in Canada. Narrating his ordeal, he opened up about how a misunderstanding between him and his wife led to his arrest.

Having initially relocated to Canada, he soon sent for his wife and five children to join him. For a while, things went smoothly, and the family seemed to be thriving. However, his wife's attitude changed, leading to tension between the couple.

The turning point came one day when a misunderstanding between the man and his wife prompted a neighbour to call the police. When the authorities arrived, they separated the couple and drove the man out of his home.

Following the incident, he decided to return to Ghana; however, crucial documents, including his driver's license, went missing and were never retrieved.

Thankfully, the Canadian government, in collaboration with the Ghanaian Consul in Canada, made arrangements for him to return to Ghana.

Life has become tough ever since he returned, and all attempts to secure help from his wife have proved futile. Adding to his woes, his wife is demanding a divorce.

Netizens

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and took to the comment section to express their views.

@obaahemaa

"hmmmm, this life is something, some woman are bad."

@Nana Ama 2 wrote:

"Eii sad paa."

@SWEET KOLO VIVI wrote:

"Very Wicked paaaaaa oooooo so sad."

@🇨🇦4050milonia🇺🇸 wrote:

"Massa be serious wai. wo nkoaa na wak) Canada?"

@Avery’s couture wrote:

"His story was soo sad hmm life."

@Afia Osaah759 wrote:

"Is this man serious with his pronunciation eiiii be serious ooo na your case is case paaaa."

