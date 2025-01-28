A video of Prophet Stephen Adom-Kyei Duah praying for his daughter, Perpetual, on her birthday has gone viral

Perpetual celebrated her 25th birthday on Monday, January 27, 2025, with a special dinner party organised in her honour

The video of the man of God praying for his daughter stirred reactions on social media with many tapping into the blessings

The daughter of Prophet Stephen Adom-Kyei Duah, the founder and leader of the Believers Worship Centre, has celebrated her birthday.

The young lady, Perpetual Adom-Kyei Duah turned 25 on Monday, January 27, 2025..

On his daughter Perpetual's 25th birthday, Prophet Adom-Kyei Duah blesses and makes a prophecy for her. Photo credit: @yhawfocus/TikTok.

A grand dinner party was organised by her parents to mark her silver jubilee on earth and it was graced by friends and loved ones.

Among the dignitaries present at the birthday party was her mother and father, with Adom-Kyei serving as the guest of honour.

While speaking at the function, the revered man of God praised his daughter for the woman that she had grown to become.

Prophet Adom-Kyei Duah, whose church is also known as the Philadelphia Church prayed for Perpetual and her life to come.

"On the occasion of your 25th dinner party, if it's a child that you want, may you get it; if it's marriage, may it come to pass. May you see great progress in your life, in the mighty name of Jesus," he prayed.

On behalf of his daughter, the renowned prophet expressed gratitude to the dignitaries for attending the birthday dinner party.

The venue for the plush event was decorated in pink and white, indicating that it might be Perpetual's favourite colour.

Lady Perpetual herself wore a pink outfit as she stepped out in style for her birthday event from her parent's car.

Prophet Adom-Kyei Duah and his wife joined their daughter to cut the customised cake for the 25th birthday celebration.

Prophet Adom-Kyei Dua's prayers stir a reaction

Some netizens, the majority of who appear to be worshippers at Prophet Adom-Kyei Duah's church, praised their spiritual father for blessing his daughter on her birthday.

YEN.com.gh has collated a few of the reactions to the TikTok video.

@KwaBena Prince said:

"Wherever Adom Kyei Duah (VoG) stands u can see the presence of Adom Nyame."

@Agnes Alade also said:

"Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen l received my marriage in Jesus name Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen."

@mensahnancy53 commented:

"I receive my marriage in the mighty name of Jesus, amen."

@Graceman Israel also commented:

"I received money in the mighty name of Jesus Christ Amen."

