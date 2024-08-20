A Ghanaian woman identified as Jennifer showed her unfettered love for her husband on his birthday

The woman surprised her man at work with a gift and a money bouquet to help make his day memorable

The husband, who was overwhelmed by the surprise, praised his wife and spoke about their relationship

A Ghanaian woman has put a smile on the face of her husband on his special day after she sent him a surprise at work.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on @angiesgiftcode's TikTok page, the woman, identified as Jennifer, sent a vanload of gifts to celebrate her husband on his birthday.

A Ghanaian man receives money bouquets and other gifts from his wife on his birthday. Photo credit: @angiesgiftcode/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The items presented as part of the gifts included a bouquet of money, a birthday cake, a wedding ring, and balloons.

The husband, who was at a construction site, was overwhelmed by the thoughtfulness shown towards him by his wife.

The visibly excited man eulogised his wife in front of his colleagues who had gathered to witness the incredible demonstration of love and affection.

"I love her so much. As she told me yesterday, nothing can separate us, nothing - I love her so much. All I can tell Jennifer is that God bless you. Honestly, I wasn't expecting something like this. All she said was that someone would come look for me at work, but I didn't know who and for what purpose. She has really made my day," he stated.

Netizens praise Jennifer for celebrating her husband

Netizens praised Jennifer for her gesture towards her husband on his birthday. YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions to the TikTok video.

@Zee said:

"Naa boy wey deposit go receive gift."

@Pinky also said:

"Did he say nothing can separate them."

@Nana Ama wrote:

"Thank you Jennifer, you really surprised the whole family. God bless you."

@aj also also wrote:

"The boys at work will always have the back of the wife."

@Saviour commented:

"women do more of what you do for them in return, it's because u are a good husband and treat her well that y she did this. continue to be a good husband wai."

Woman gifts husband an expensive device

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian woman who travelled abroad surprised her husband with an expensive device.

After landing a job in the US, she presented her husband with a pricey MacBook Pro, which she bought with her first salary.

She explained that this gift was to show appreciation to her husband, who had sponsored her to join him in America.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh