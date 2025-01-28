A video of Prophet Ogyaba's mistress setting the record straight on her affair with the controversial man of God has gone viral

This comes after she accused Ogyaba of making their affair public simply because she relocated to live abroad

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the issue

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Cassie, the disgruntled mistress of the Founder of Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry Prophet Dr Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye, also known as Dr Ogyaba is not happy with recent happenings.

This comes after she took to social media to call out Prophet Ogyaba for tarnishing her image by making their love affair public.

Cassie has slammed Prophet Ogyaba for tarnishing her image in a trending video. Photo credit: @cassie1gh/TikTok @OgyabaTV/Facebook

Source: TikTok

A video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the moment the singer joined a TikTok live video where she denied claims that she was the one who first took to social media to open up about her affair with Ogyaba.

"I never granted an interview anywhere on this issue."

Asked by the host, why Prophet Ogyaba was very vocal on the issue, Cassie simply said it was because the man of God was poised to tarnish her image.

Cassie who seemed unhappy over how things have turned out said Ogyaba was acting out of jealousy because he was hurt she travelled outside the country.

"Because he realised, I relocated abroad that is why he is angry and that is why he wants to defame me by accusing me of being a thief. He was the one who made this issue public."

Ogyaba blasts Cassie

Dr Ogyaba in the heat of the issue has accepted that he had an affair with Cassie.

He however lashed out at his disgruntled side chick for embarking on a campaign to smear his image because of their past.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 60 comments.

Ghanaians react to Oyaba and Cassie's affair

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by Cassie regarding his affair with the controversial man of God.

Yaw dwarkwaa commented:

"As two grown adults, there is absolutely no way your love affair should be in the public domain. Cassie whatever the case keep it private."

boatengjonesyew indicated:

"But sister is u , that give the information to Abronomah because abronoma say soo. why did u do that ?"

BarimahJesus indicated:

"Hebrews 10:26 For if we sin wilfully after that we have received the knowledge of the truth, there remaineth no more sacrifice for sins, adwaman honhonkronkron mpɛ."

iBrowse Broadband wrote:

"There was no need for your post. Good saved you from all this public life and you went to bring it all back. You were right first but now wrong."

ODO AKUA SERWAAH adde:

"I am sure that the lady was blackmailing him for more money so he decided to come clean and be free .that is what some of the sidekicks do to our husbands."

Umar Larba indicated:

"Where is the so-called pastor come and explain again I told you as a man stay away from this problem."

Ogyaba shows remorse

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Ogyaba showed deep regret after his extra-marital affair went public.

Ogyaba confessed that his involvement with Cassie was a mistake which the latter wanted to leverage for his downfall.

Prophet Ogyaba said he had no intention of leaving his wife or adding Cassie to his marital journey as a second wife.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh