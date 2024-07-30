A woman identified as Agnes Ama Ayitey has cautioned young women against overly relying on men for their needs

In a recent video spotted on TikTok, Agnes Ama Ayitey suggested that women who make unnecessary demands on men are unladylike

She further advised them to desist from asking for lorry fares from their boyfriends before or after visiting them

A Ghanaian woman has advised young ladies to strive for financial independence to wean themselves off over-reliance on their men.

The woman, identified as Agnes Ama Ayitey said financially independent women are self-sufficient, respected and taken seriously by men.

Agnes Ama Ayitey advises women to strive for financial independence and not depend on men Photo credit: @im_ammaserwaa/IG

Source: Instagram

Madam Agnes suggested that any lady who depends solely on her man for her basic needs would be seen as a liability and eventually get dumped.

Consequently, Agnes Ama Ayitey, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on her TikTok page (@im_ammaserwaa), cautioned women against unnecessarily demanding from men.

She also asked women to desist from demanding transportation fares from men when they visit them.

"It's not as if we are rich or something, but there are some petty, petty things that if you do, it brings respect to you, it makes you ladylike. Something as little as a lorry fare, you have visited your boyfriend because, at the end of the day, you have missed him and gone to visit him, then you get there and ask him to pay for your fare, it's bad," she asserted.

An unidentified woman who was on the show with Madam Agnes also said women who take lorry fare from their boyfriends have nothing extraordinary in them to make their men stay committed to the relationship.

Netizens debate Amma Serwaa's opinion

Agnes Ama Ayitey's opinion generated a debate among netizens in the comment section of the video.

@Ibra wrote:

"But sometimes when they use their money for the transportation the guys don't give it to them back...They take advantage of that."

@Safian(sarf) replied:

"If u can't pay for your fare to visit your boyfriend what's your use in the relationship."

@NanaAkuah also wrote:

"It depends the man you are dating oooooo."

@SoccAcess said:

"In this era transport fare is not a small, small thing, ooh."

@YYunq Ferrari also said:

"This the reason why I respect and love my woman she don’t even ask me for tnt."

Source: YEN.com.gh