Angela Afia Sarpong, a Ghanaian lady has urged women in Ghana to break up with their boyfriends who are travelling abroad with visitor's visas

In a video, the young lady said most of the men who travel on visitor's visas end up marrying other women abroad to get their residence permit

As a result of this, Angela said it was a mistake for women to put their lives on hold while waiting for their boyfriends to return from abroad

A Ghanaian woman based in Canada has advised ladies in Ghana to break up with their boyfriends who relocate abroad with visitor visas.

According to the lady, identified as Angela Afia Sarpong, people who move to Canada on a visitor's visa engage in all manner of endeavours to survive the country and get their residence permit.

Canada-based lady urges women to break up with their boyfriends who travel abroad with visitor visas. Photo credit: @angelaafiasarpong/TikTok.

Due to this, she said most of them end up marrying Canadian citizens just to get their Legal residences sorted out.

Consequently, Angela Afia Sarpong has advised women back home in Ghana to either ensure their boyfriends marry them before they travel or break up with them.

"When they come here, they do so many things to survive the system. Some mary the women here to get their documentation. Others also seek asylum. As a woman, there is a timeline on you, if you want to give birth So you can't wait for a man to come back for you. So mutually break up with him," she advised.

She suggested that the breakup would free both the lady and her boyfriend from being tied down in a relationship without any assurance, adding that it would also avoid a situation where one would be forced to put their life on hold for the other.

Ghanaians react to Angela's comments

Ghanaians who follow Angela's TikTok page shared their views on her assertion upon coming across her latest video.

@Sir Djan said:

"So no one have never gone back to marry their girlfriend before anaa?"

@Phoebe Bae also said:

"What if the woman is the one traveling."

@Nana Susubribi commented:

"Those who haven’t traveled before won’t understand you. A word to the wise is enough!"

@Wigs-by-Gyamfuaa also commented:

"Aaah but marriage doesn’t guarantee anything is the same thing he can still forget u even after marriage he can still keep u waiting for many years after marriage."

Woman advises men to divorce their wives

YEN.com.gh reported that a Germany-based woman advised Ghanaian men who hope to relocate abroad to divorce their wives before they travel.

She said the cold weather abroad makes it difficult for men to remain faithful to the wives they had left in Ghana.

She also said she would oppose any borga who expressed interest in marrying any of her relatives.

