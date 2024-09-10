Ghanaian Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story Of How She Found Out She Was A Side Chick
A Ghanaian woman has shared a heartbreaking story of how she discovered she was dating a married man.
Sharing her biggest heartbreaking moment with Silent Beads, the unidentified woman said she met the man on a Sunday evening in her neighbourhood while going to purchase an item.
She stated that they became friends after the man offered her a lift, culminating in a relationship three months later.
Throughout the relationship, the Ghanaian woman said she never knew her boyfriend's house, adding that he told her he had some issues with his dad at home, so it was inappropriate to take her there.
After dating for more than a year, the lady said she felt it was time for them to get married, so she introduced him to her pastors and elders of her church.
Ghanaian woman details how she found out
However, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the woman said she had the shock of her life after the mother of her boyfriend called to ask her to stay away from her son because he was already married.
"I was just there one day, one morning, I just got a call and there was a woman claiming that that's her son and then she has learned that her son has been with me for some time, but her son is married and he and his wife had issues. She wanted to call and tell me how sorry she is, that her son lied to me," she narrated.
She explained that on the day she received the call, she had left her boyfriend in her room after he visited the night before.
"In fact, I was shocked, I was like, is it a movie or am I dreaming or something? Even that very day, I woke up with him and then I went to work and he was still in my house. So what was this woman telling me? I called the woman again for further explanation and she explained everything," she added.
Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, a young Kenyan lady shared a horrible experience dating a Ghanaian man.
In an emotionally heartbreaking video, the woman said her Ghanaian boyfriend betrayed her by marrying another woman.
