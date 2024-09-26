A woman disclosed that her husband, Kwaku, remarried while their divorce was still pending in court

Kwaku justified his actions by claiming their marriage was invalid because he thumbprinted the certificate and falsely said the church wasn't gazetted

He had secretly been dating his new wife, the woman's classmate, for three years while still married

A Ghanaian woman narrated how her husband, Kwaku, remarried despite court divorce proceedings.

According to the woman, Kwaku manipulated religious leaders and other parties involved to marry another woman while still legally married to her.

A Ghanaian woman says her husband married another woman even though they are yet to get a divorce. Photo credit: Klaus Vedfelt & Ijubaphoto

In a Facebook post, the woman recounted how Kwaku justified his actions by claiming their marriage was invalid. He told people that he had thumbprinted, instead of signing, their marriage certificate, a move she believes was a calculated attempt to invalidate their union.

Though a thumbprint does not nullify a marriage legally, she now believes his intentions were never sincere from the beginning.

Kwaku also claimed the Catholic Church where they had their wedding was not gazetted, a false assertion, according to the woman.

Kwaku's new wife is reportedly a former classmate of the aggrieved woman, and they had been secretly involved for three years. Throughout the marriage, the aggrieved woman supported Kwaku financially, including paying his medical bills, unaware of his infidelity.

The situation has left her feeling betrayed as she waits for the legal divorce to be finalised.

Netizens comment on man's second marriage

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the woman's story shared on Silent Beads. Read them below:

Pat Garrey said:

"Wow...... The guy is a scammer. Such a wicked soul 😭"

Bestman Koku Phil wrote:

"Ehhhhhh,Ehhhhhh,Ehhhhhhhh.. I am not kwaku"

Maame Konadu Boah said:

"This is indeed the legendary Kwaku Ananse ..."

Salifu Winifred wrote:

"May we not marry the weapon fashioned against us 🙏🙏🙏"

Stan Kc said:

"Kwaku's childhood should be checked. This type of hard lying life didn't just come up. It must have taken years to developed. This is really something."

