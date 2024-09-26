A local disc jockey, popularly known as DJ Rasky, caused a scene on social media after his girlfriend cheated on him

In the video, he was captured destroying his girlfriend's photo frame, trying to wipe her from his life and memories

The young man, who was clearly in distress, said he would never forgive his now ex-girlfriend for breaking his trust

A young Ghanaian man has angrily reacted after discovering his girlfriend's alleged promiscuous escapades.

In a video making rounds on social media, the man identified as DJ Rasky was visibly heartbroken after discovering he was sharing his lover with another man.

A heartbroken Ghanaian man destroys his girlfriend's photo frame after being jilted in a painful break up. Photo credit: @djrasky2/TikTok.

DJ Rasky, having lost control of his emotions, was captured in the trending video defacing his girlfriend's photo frame.

Using a small knife, the young Ghanaian man angrily tore the lady's picture and every memory they had built together over the years as a couple.

The video caption suggested that DJ Rasky had only recently found out that his girlfriend was romantically involved with others.

"I cant be keeping someone serious girlfriend picture frame in my room," he wrote.

Looking distraught, the young Ghanaian man further suggested that he would never forgive the lady for the betrayal of his love and trust.

Reactions to DJ Rasky's video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions to DJ Rasky's heartbreaking video.

@Bae cute said:

"Oh Gifty why do you do that to our brother."

@Born to Boss also said:

"Abigail has done it again ooo . I must follow bro to bro rule number 5 Nex dating."

@EFYA commented:

"E don cast last last na everybody go chop breakfast."

Vhicky cute also commented:

"Please i do frames in case you had another girlfriend."

@Miss Joan reacted:

"If they have never printed ur picture and hanged in their room before, cheers to us."

@mansa also reacted:

"Fake love, fake promises hmm only God can help us oo don’t worry you will surely get our own never give up on love."

Broken-hearted man destroys girlfriend's photos

YEN.com.gh reported previously that a broken-hearted man was captured in a viral video destroying his girlfriend's pics after a breakup.

Abdul Rauf, as he was identified on TikTok, said he dated the lady for a long time but discovered recently she had another man on the side.

After discovering this painful truth, Abdul Rauf threatened to conduct a DNA test on their kids as he lamented and destroyed their things.

