Some students at St Louis College of Education have taken to social media to celebrate after bagging their first degree

The teacher trainees from the all-girls school congratulated each other on their academic achievement

Some were also captured sharing their final moments amid hugs and parting words with their friends

Final-year students at the various colleges of education in Ghana have brought their education at the tertiary level to a successful end.

Throughout this week, social media has been flooded with pictures and videos of teacher trainees celebrating their academic milestones.

Some students of St Louis College of Education in Kumasi congratulate each other after bagging their first degrees. Photo credit: @nanaakosua201/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Also following this cue, some students at the St Louis College of Education at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region were captured in a trending TikTok video revelling in their accomplishments.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the student, moments after taking their final exam, stormed out of the lecture halls to express relief, joy and pride.

They congratulated each other for sailing through four bagging their first degrees.

Some of the students were also spotted in the video sharing their final moments on campus amid hugs and encouraging parting words.

Having graduated from the training college, the teacher trainees are now eligible to take their licensure exams.

Should they successfully pass the Teacher Licensure Examinations, the teacher trainees will receive their postings to teach at the various public schools in Ghana.

Netizens congratulate the teacher trainees

Upon coming across the video, netiens congratulated the teacher trainees of the St Louis College of Education.

@Ohemaa_Afia said:

"Congratulations dear….im asking if your school have started giving admission."

@Ama Asantewaa also said:

"congratulations little sis we are super proud of you."

@Kofi Appoh wrote:

"Where flag of determination exists failure cannot dismantle the flag of success. Congratulations my dear."

@EfYa Dufie Gold commented:

"Congratulations!!!I’m happy for you guys I wish one day I will be next."

Teacher trainees recount time in school

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that some teacher trainees at the Offinso College of Education recounted tough moments they faced in school.

In a video, the students said they struggled to keep up with the Education Statistics course.

The students expressed gratitude to God for helping to graduate with their first degrees.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh