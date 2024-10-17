Ama Burland, on the Rants Bants And Confessions podcast, said she did not believe in gender roles and disclosed that she loves to spend on her man

The social media influencer said that in her relationship, anyone can take up any role, from paying bills to cooking meals

Her idea on relationships sparked reactions from social media users who were impressed with her mentality and praised her

Popular Ghanaian social media influencer Ama Burland, co-host of the 'Rants, Bants, and Confessions' podcast alongside Gisella and Efia Odo, has shared her views on gender roles in relationships.

Ama Burland speaks on gender roles in a podcast episode. Photo source: amaburland

Source: Twitter

In a recent podcast episode, Burland stated that she does not believe in traditional roles for men and women. She explained that in her relationship, anyone can take on any role, whether it's paying bills or cooking meals.

Ama Burland also disclosed that she enjoyed spending money on her partner, saying it feels natural to her.

She challenged the idea that men should always handle financial responsibilities or that women should be expected to take care of household duties. Instead, she said she believed that relationships should be based on mutual support, with no fixed roles.

Her comments sparked reactions on social media, where many Ghanaians praised her for her unique approach.

Ama Burland’ comments get reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

A K O S U A said:

"That’s how relationships to be. We take care of each other."

Ama Berry commented:

"Look at how the guys are commenting..but if it was supposed to be the other way round anka Ama go collect wotowoto😂"

Rya wrote:

"She has the money so it’s normal.. if you have the money spending on your man is actually cute"

