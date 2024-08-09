Ghanaians have weighed in on the recent comments made by Ghanaian social media influencer Gisela about her dad

Gisela, during a podcast session, opened up about her ill relationship with her dad and called him out for not liking her

One user, who was very displeased with the comment wrote on X that Gisela would struggle to find a husband

Ghanaians are displeased with some comments social media user Gisela Amponsah recently made about her dad.

Gisela publicly criticised her dad during a podcast session dubbed Bants and Rants on the Glitch Africa Studios YouTube channel for not making her one of his favourites.

Captain Smart is criticising Gisela Amponsah for publicly calling out her dad. Image source: Captain Smart, Gisela Amponsah

Source: Instagram

According to Gisela, she has a very sour relationship with the old man who lives abroad and hates him passionately.

Gisela acknowledged that her relationship with her mum is cool, but did not mince words about how she detests her dad.

Watch the video below:

Netizens weigh in on Gisela's comment

Her comment has drawn mixed reactions from the public, with some people criticising her while others tried to change her perspective about her dad.

An X user, @Al Varo X, condemned the comment, describing it as childish. Another account, believed to be the parody of broadcast journalist Captain Smart, also weighed in on the discourse.

The user described the comments as "ill" and said Gisela has no future and that no man would settle with a lady who speaks so ill of her dad.

See the post below:

Netizens divided over Gisela's comments

Netizens who saw Captain Smart's comments expressed mixed reactions. While some agreed that Gisela's comments were too harsh, others also said Captain Smart's comments were unjistified.

@KingBrownChiki wrote:

"I thought you will be smart enough to go for the full video before you justify.. make the smart in ur name useful."

@RedHatPentester wrote:

"Settle with her and she won’t respect you. When you listen to part of the clip she says she’s the only one among her siblings that her father hates: we need to ask questions."

@__nyxv wrote:

"She is pained. You might not understand her until it happens to you."

@rasslovia1 wrote:

"Not surprised this is coming from an irresponsible man like you."

@regular_niceboy wrote:

"So you’re trying to say father’s can ignore their duties and children have no option than to be cool with them. c’mon."

Lady weeps as absent dad apologises

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady wept bitterly when her dad approached her to patch up their ill relatiosnhip.

The dad admitted that he erred for being an absent father and apologised for it. Netizens who reacted to the video also commended the lady for trying to patch up with his dad.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh