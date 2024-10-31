A Ghanaian man, living abroad, commonly referred to as borga, has stated that he would struggle to live in Ghana for more than a man

Speaking to Zionfelix, the Ghanaian man explained that he feels more comfortable living abroad than in Ghana due to the lack of inadequate infrastructure in his homeland

His interview attracted a wave of reactions from Ghanaians on social media as they thronged the comment section to share their opinions

A Ghanaian man, who has been living outside the country for many years, has stated his preference for life abroad as compared to his motherland.

In a TikTok, an unidentified man claimed that after living abroad for so many years, he finds it difficult to cope with life in Ghana whenever he visits home.

Speaking to Zionfelix, in an interview monitored by YEN.com.gh, the middle-aged man cited many challenges, including poor infrastructure which makes it difficult for him to enjoy living in Ghana.

"I can't stay in Ghana for more than a month. I will fall scik, I can't," he claimed.

When asked by the interviewer what he liked about Ghana, the young man stated that he enjoyed living outside Accra due to the congestion and traffic in the capital.

He further stated that one of the things he dreaded most when visiting Ghana was driving on the roads, which he described as terrible.

"Accra is took choked, especially during christmas...one major prroblem why I can't stay in Ghana is because of the accidents on our roads," he said.

Netizens react to the borga's assertions

Netizens, who chanced on the interview on TikTok, shared mixed reactions to the Ghanaian borga's assertions.

@Kwaku Bonsam said:

"Forget him… he has bills to pay so he can’t stay dah much."

@PIDOS also said:

Funny enough most employers will not give you more than a month as holiday with pay that’s why they don’t stay for long."

@user9181160783344 wrote:

"If you have stayed in overseas for yrs it is very hard to stay longer. With me, the reason is too much dust. The lawless way people drive And the annoying part is everything headquartered in Accra."

@stone electrical commented:

"He can’t stayed in Ghana more than one month because he might not have enough money to stay more than one."

US borga vows never to return home

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian man had vowed never to return home after relocating to the US for greener pastures.

The young man, identified as Emmanuel Acquah indicated that not even a lucrative job, house or car offer can change his mind .

