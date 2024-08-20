A young Ghanaian lady has rejected chop money, otherwise known as housekeeping money, from her boyfriend

In a video shared on TikTok, the lady, known as Abena, was heard complaining about her boyfriend giving her GH¢100 to prepare banku with chicken groundnut soup, a food he had been craving for days

The young lady said the money was not enough to prepare the food, arguing that foodstuffs are expensive in the markets

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian lady, identified as Abena, was underwhelmed by the amount her beau gave her for housekeeping, also known as chop money in Ghana.

This was after Abena asked her boyfriend for money to prepare the food for the house.

Abena, a young Ghanaian lady rejects chop money from her boyfriend, Emma, to prepare banku and peanut butter soup. Photo credit: @bryanbby01/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady was captured asking her boyfriend for chop money to prepare the banku and peanut butter soup he had been craving since the previous day.

However, to Abena's surprise, her boyfriend pulled out a GH¢100 note from his pocket and handed it over to her to prepare the food.

After taking the money, Abena was heard telling her beau, whose name was mentioned as Emma, that it was insufficient to prepare the meal that would satisfy his cravings.

"This is not enough. Emma, GH¢100 can't prepare banku and groundnut soup with chicken; how much is even corn dough?" she was heard saying.

She later threw the money at Emma and asked him to top it up.

Netizens offer Abena a piece of advice

The video of Abena and Emma, which was posted on TikTok, attracted reactions from netizens, with some advising her to learn how to manage the little resources.

@prayior said:

"We even use 70gh for fufu with green green wa."

@user9766768198728 also said:

"is it real if real then emma you dey sofer haaaa eeeei one milion for banku and groudnut soup."

@Spendy baby wrote:

"Sister is like you don't want to cook."

@mis empress commented:

"Pls manage it okay."

Men advised to increase chop money

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Ghanaian man advised his fellow men to increase the chop money they give to their partners.

The man cited the harsh economic conditions as the basis for his calls, adding that commodities have become expensive in the markets.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh