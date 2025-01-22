A young Ghanaian lady who recently married has reportedly died less than a month after marriage

News of her death has left many devasted as they thronged social media to express their sorrows

Many who came across photos of the late bride's wedding commiserated with her friends and loved ones

The death of a young Muslim lady, identified as Aisha, has left many on social media heartbroken.

Aisha reportedly lost her life just 28 days after tying the knot with the love of her life.

Her marriage ceremony purportedly occurred last year, in December 22, 2024, and but she sadly died on January 19, 2025.

Although the cause of death is not yet known, Aisha's demise shocked many within her community.

In a video shared on TikTok by one of her friends, @zheey.bby showed the wedding photos of the young Muslim bride.

"Every soul shall taste death," read the caption of the video posted on social media.

Ghanaians mourn young Muslim bride's death

Many on social media who came across the video thronged the comment section to mourn Aisha's death.

Below are a few of the reactions to the video, which garnered over 6,000 likes and 471 comments:

@hashimscaredem said:

"May Allah grant her jañnah may her new home be better than the world yaa rabi ur daughter has returned to you yaa Allah forgive her knowing and unknowingly make it easy for her in hereafter. I know die is a price everyone has to pay but Yaa Allah I pray we never die young."

@RealKingLateef also said:

"Say a word of prayer for her and stop questioning "the qadr of Allah" may Allah be pleased with her and all gone souls."

@Aisha commented:

"The way the new brides are dying now is becoming scary. May Allah be pleased with her soul."

@KOTANI PRINCESS PRINCESS also commented:

"Allah knows the best for each and every one of us may almighty Allah grant her and all Muslim souls Al_jannh firduas."

@queenabi8080 wrote:

"May Almighty Allah grant her Al-jannatul firdaus and forgive her shortcomings."

@Queen Lateefa also wrote:

"May Allah grant her and all the Muslim gone souls Jannatul Firdaus and also grant us good ending Aameeeeeen."

@Hajia Hubeida reacted:

"May the Almighty Allah grant her Jannatul Firdaus and forgive all her shortcomings."

@Hajia zhamani cosmestic also reacted:

"God please is marriage now a sin’s because I’m confused here please, you are happily married and the next thing we need is naming ceremony not RIP please."

Young medical practitioner passes away

YEN.com.gh also reported that a medical practitioner passed away months after graduating from university.

Dr Salma Abubakari reportedly died in a horrific accident along the Dungu road in the Northern Region of Ghana.

The young medical practitioner graduated from the university as a pharmacist after six years of further studies.

Dr Salma's death left her relatives and family heartbroken and they took to social media to express their grief.

