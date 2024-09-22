A video of a Ghanaian lady sharing three red flags she would look for in a potential suitor has got people laughing

The young lady in the viral video noted that men who possess these qualities are a complete turn-off

Netizens who saw the video greeted her comments with mixed reactions, with some laughing over it while others were disappointed

A Ghanaian lady has listed three red flags she would look for in a potential partner. Contrary to listing negative traits, the young lady mentioned three good attitudes in an online video.

The first turn-off the lady mentioned was a very caring man. In the viral video, the young lady emphasised that she couldn't stand men who are too caring or who provide all their partners' needs.

A Ghanaian lady is listing out three red flags she would look out for in a potential partner. Image source: Youropiniontv

Source: TikTok

The second trait she mentioned was a man who quickly forgave his partner should she offend him. She categorically stated that she didn't like such men.

Another red flag she mentioned was a man who didn't cheat or remain faithful to his partner no matter what. She indicated that such men turn her off.

"As a man, you have to cheat. Cheat and let me see you cheating,' she said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens taken aback by young lady's comment

Netizens who saw the video were astonished by the young lady's comment. Some even raised questions about her understanding of the red flag.

@Sirr Lassy wrote:

"You'll think she's joking oo,but a lot of them think like that."

@Adwoa _Tyra wrote:

"Like seriously? Sisterhood didn’t send her to represent us please we don’t know her."

@a celeb called wrote:

"Maybe she doesn't know what a red flag is."

@Rossy wrote:

"I think she didn’t understand the meaning of red flag cus what she’s saying is the opposite way."

@uprisingdonziggi wrote:

"Did she really knows what’s the meaning of red flag."

@TheGirlwithGod wrote:

"Are u sure she understood the assignment?"

@PrincipaL wrote:

"I swear she no dey barb the question? eiii."

@SuGaR wrote:

"I think she is talking about blue flags."

@Lil King wrote:

"Brotherhood has a trophy for you."

@Rich Beyoncé wrote:

"Will you guys catch her for me or not."

@LØBØ wrote:

"Is this playing."

@Real Kobby Brown wrote:

"Ne kwasia."

Ghanaian woman lists five "green flags"

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian woman has listed five green flags young ladies should look out for in a potential partner.

In a video, the US-based Ghanaian woman, Mama Blessing, urged women to critically observe their men for what she described as a "green flag."

Source: YEN.com.gh