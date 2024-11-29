A young man has delivered a troubling message to a Ghanaian coconut seller regarding his decision to date a nurse

In the video, the man urged the coconut seller to consider improving his living conditions, or else the lady might jilt her

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video agreed with the man on his advice

A Ghanaian coconut seller who recently made waves online for opting to date a nurse has been warned to consider improving his finances or suffer heartbreak.

This comes after a man @kingedwards11 took to TikTok to praise the nurse over her decision to enter a relationship with a coconut seller.

Coconut seller warned on his decision to date a nurse. Photo credit: @DE GOD SON TV/YouTube

However, he warned the coconut seller to endeavour to improve his living conditions and finances to meet the lady's demands, or else he would be jilted.

"I am not saying selling coconut is bad business, but I will urge you to improve your living conditions. If not, she would jilt you once she feels you cannot match up to her standards.

The man explained that his warning to the coconut seller was based on his personal experience, in which his girlfriend of seven years jilted him under similar circumstances.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 4,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to man's advice to coconut seller

Ghanaians who thronged the video's comment section agreed with the man's advice to the coconut seller.

Omega commented:

"Good advice bro. God bless you."

Etoo reacted:

"Is true brother you say the truth, thank you."

Damptey Emmanuel mensah added:

"Situations always change people."

Hina wrote:

"Those of you here praying to get a good woman, ask yourself are you also a good man?"

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

